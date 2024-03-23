All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to get them

There are plenty of unlocks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Augments are some of the most useful skills you can learn in your adventure. If you want to know how to get them all, we have the answer.
Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 provide a variety of boosts to your character’s stats, the damage done to enemies, boosts for your Pawns, and even increasing the loot you pick up—and the best part is you can chop and change whenever you like.
In total, there are 47 Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve got all the details you need on how to get them all.
Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to unlock them
Augments are unlocked by increasing your level in a Vocation, but the bonuses they provide can be equipped no matter what Vocation you use.
For example, once you unlock the Endurance Augment via the Archer class, you can then use the same Augment when playing as a Fighter or any other Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
You can find a full list of every Augment, the Vocation used to unlock them, and the required level in the table below.
|Augment
|Description
|Vocation
|Required Level
|Ambuscade
|Increased damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance.
|Archer
|2
|Endurance
|Increases your maximum Stamina.
|Archer
|4
|Radiance
|Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area.
|Archer
|6
|Lethality
|Increases damage dealt when striking a target’s vitals.
|Archer
|8
|Avidity
|Enables you to climb cliffs and scale foes more quickly.
|Archer
|9
|Mettle
|Augments your physical defense.
|Fighter
|2
|Provocation
|Increases likelihood of being targeted by Foes.
|Fighter
|4
|Thew
|Allows you to carry additional weight.
|Fighter
|6
|Dominion
|Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks.
|Fighter
|8
|
|Diligence
|Hastens recovery when downed or crawling.
|Fighter
|9
|Apotropaism
|Augments your Magick Defense.
|Mage
|2
|Beatitude
|Reduces the duration of debilitations you receive.
|Mage
|4
|Intervention
|Allows you to lift and pin down foes for an extended duration.
|Mage
|6
|Perpetuation
|Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations.
|Mage
|8
|Exaltation
|Augments your Stamina recovery speed.
|Mage
|9
|Subtlety
|Decreases likelihood of being targeted by foes.
|Thief
|2
|Gratification
|Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow.
|Thief
|4
|Poise
|Reduces Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe’s grip.
|Thief
|6
|Vigor
|Reduces Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes.
|Thief
|8
|
|Verve
|Augments your Strength
|Thief
|9
|Asperity
|Increases the amount of Rift Crystals obtained when acquiring Rift Fragments.
|Sorcerer
|2
|Statis
|Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate.
|Sorcerer
|4
|Constancy
|Augments your Knockdown Resistance.
|Sorcerer
|6
|Catalysis
|Increases damage dealt when exploring a target’s elemental weakness.
|Sorcerer
|8
|Sagacity
|Augments your Magick.
|Sorcerer
|9
|Vitality
|Increases maximum Health.
|Warrior
|2
|Impact
|Improves ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold.
|Warrior
|4
|Pertinacity
|Increases ability to break through an opponent’s guard.
|Warrior
|6
|Dominance
|Augments your Knockdown Power.
|Warrior
|8
|
|Intrepidity
|Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when damaged.
|Warrior
|9
|Conveyance
|Increases movement speed while carrying or lifting.
|Mystic Spearhand
|2
|Opulence
|Increases gold obtained when looting gold pouches.
|Mystic Spearhand
|4
|Polarity
|Augments your Strength during the day and Magick at night.
|Mystic Spearhand
|6
|Refulgence
|Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items.
|Mystic Spearhand
|8
|Athleticism
|Reduces Stamina consumed when dashing.
|Mystic Spearhand
|9
|Sustainment
|Augments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of Pawns in your party.
|Magick Archer
|2
|Voracity
|Recover a small amount of Stamina when delivering the killing blow.
|Magick Archer
|4
|Prolificity
|Decreases the likelihood of being attacked while camping or riding an Oxcart.
|Magick Archer
|6
|Ascendancy
|Augments the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your party.
|Magick Archer
|8
|Amelioration
|Reduces the amount of time taken to revive fallen Pawns.
|Magick Archer
|9
|Detection
|Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone Shards with sound and blinking light.
|Trickster
|2
|Enlightenment
|Chance of creating one more of product when combining materials.
|Trickster
|4
|Fugacity
|Decreases the likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance.
|Trickster
|6
|Obfuscation
|Decreases likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance.
|Trickster
|8
|Allure
|Allows you to raise your affinity with people more easily.
|Trickster
|9
|Zeal
|Reduces Stamina consumption when performing a weapon skill.
|Warfarer
|TBC
|Dynamism
|Reduces the impact of weight on movement speed.
|Warfarer
|TBC