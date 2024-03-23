All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to get them

There are plenty of unlocks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Augments are some of the most useful skills you can learn in your adventure. If you want to know how to get them all, we have the answer.

Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 provide a variety of boosts to your character’s stats, the damage done to enemies, boosts for your Pawns, and even increasing the loot you pick up—and the best part is you can chop and change whenever you like.

In total, there are 47 Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve got all the details you need on how to get them all.

Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to unlock them

Change your Vocation to collect them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Augments are unlocked by increasing your level in a Vocation, but the bonuses they provide can be equipped no matter what Vocation you use.

For example, once you unlock the Endurance Augment via the Archer class, you can then use the same Augment when playing as a Fighter or any other Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

You can find a full list of every Augment, the Vocation used to unlock them, and the required level in the table below.

Augment Description Vocation Required Level Ambuscade Increased damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance. Archer 2 Endurance Increases your maximum Stamina. Archer 4 Radiance Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area. Archer 6 Lethality Increases damage dealt when striking a target’s vitals. Archer 8 Avidity Enables you to climb cliffs and scale foes more quickly. Archer 9 Mettle Augments your physical defense. Fighter 2 Provocation Increases likelihood of being targeted by Foes. Fighter 4 Thew Allows you to carry additional weight. Fighter 6 Dominion Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks. Fighter 8 Diligence Hastens recovery when downed or crawling. Fighter 9 Apotropaism Augments your Magick Defense. Mage 2 Beatitude Reduces the duration of debilitations you receive. Mage 4 Intervention Allows you to lift and pin down foes for an extended duration. Mage 6 Perpetuation Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. Mage 8 Exaltation Augments your Stamina recovery speed. Mage 9 Subtlety Decreases likelihood of being targeted by foes. Thief 2 Gratification Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow. Thief 4 Poise Reduces Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe’s grip. Thief 6 Vigor Reduces Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes. Thief 8 Verve Augments your Strength Thief 9 Asperity Increases the amount of Rift Crystals obtained when acquiring Rift Fragments. Sorcerer 2 Statis Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate. Sorcerer 4 Constancy Augments your Knockdown Resistance. Sorcerer 6 Catalysis Increases damage dealt when exploring a target’s elemental weakness. Sorcerer 8 Sagacity Augments your Magick. Sorcerer 9 Vitality Increases maximum Health. Warrior 2 Impact Improves ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold. Warrior 4 Pertinacity Increases ability to break through an opponent’s guard. Warrior 6 Dominance Augments your Knockdown Power. Warrior 8 Intrepidity Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when damaged. Warrior 9 Conveyance Increases movement speed while carrying or lifting. Mystic Spearhand 2 Opulence Increases gold obtained when looting gold pouches. Mystic Spearhand 4 Polarity Augments your Strength during the day and Magick at night. Mystic Spearhand 6 Refulgence Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items. Mystic Spearhand 8 Athleticism Reduces Stamina consumed when dashing. Mystic Spearhand 9 Sustainment Augments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of Pawns in your party. Magick Archer 2 Voracity Recover a small amount of Stamina when delivering the killing blow. Magick Archer 4 Prolificity Decreases the likelihood of being attacked while camping or riding an Oxcart. Magick Archer 6 Ascendancy Augments the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your party. Magick Archer 8 Amelioration Reduces the amount of time taken to revive fallen Pawns. Magick Archer 9 Detection Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone Shards with sound and blinking light. Trickster 2 Enlightenment Chance of creating one more of product when combining materials. Trickster 4 Fugacity Decreases the likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance. Trickster 6 Obfuscation Decreases likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance. Trickster 8 Allure Allows you to raise your affinity with people more easily. Trickster 9 Zeal Reduces Stamina consumption when performing a weapon skill. Warfarer TBC Dynamism Reduces the impact of weight on movement speed. Warfarer TBC

