All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to get them

Collect them all.
Published: Mar 23, 2024 08:11 am
A Thief in Dragon's Dogma 2 holding a long dagger.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of unlocks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Augments are some of the most useful skills you can learn in your adventure. If you want to know how to get them all, we have the answer.

Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 provide a variety of boosts to your character’s stats, the damage done to enemies, boosts for your Pawns, and even increasing the loot you pick up—and the best part is you can chop and change whenever you like.

In total, there are 47 Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve got all the details you need on how to get them all.

Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augments and how to unlock them

An archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 readying an arrow.
Change your Vocation to collect them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Augments are unlocked by increasing your level in a Vocation, but the bonuses they provide can be equipped no matter what Vocation you use.

For example, once you unlock the Endurance Augment via the Archer class, you can then use the same Augment when playing as a Fighter or any other Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

You can find a full list of every Augment, the Vocation used to unlock them, and the required level in the table below.

AugmentDescriptionVocationRequired Level
AmbuscadeIncreased damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance.Archer2
EnduranceIncreases your maximum Stamina.Archer4
RadianceCauses your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area.Archer6
LethalityIncreases damage dealt when striking a target’s vitals.Archer8
AvidityEnables you to climb cliffs and scale foes more quickly.Archer9
MettleAugments your physical defense.Fighter2
ProvocationIncreases likelihood of being targeted by Foes.Fighter4
ThewAllows you to carry additional weight.Fighter6
DominionIncreases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks.Fighter8
DiligenceHastens recovery when downed or crawling.Fighter9
ApotropaismAugments your Magick Defense.Mage2
BeatitudeReduces the duration of debilitations you receive.Mage4
InterventionAllows you to lift and pin down foes for an extended duration.Mage6
PerpetuationExtends the duration of enchantments and invigorations.Mage8
ExaltationAugments your Stamina recovery speed.Mage9
SubtletyDecreases likelihood of being targeted by foes.Thief2
GratificationSlightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow.Thief4
PoiseReduces Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe’s grip.Thief6
VigorReduces Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes.Thief8
VerveAugments your StrengthThief9
AsperityIncreases the amount of Rift Crystals obtained when acquiring Rift Fragments.Sorcerer2
StatisReduces the rate at which items deteriorate.Sorcerer4
ConstancyAugments your Knockdown Resistance.Sorcerer6
CatalysisIncreases damage dealt when exploring a target’s elemental weakness.Sorcerer8
SagacityAugments your Magick.Sorcerer9
VitalityIncreases maximum Health.Warrior2
ImpactImproves ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold.Warrior4
PertinacityIncreases ability to break through an opponent’s guard.Warrior6
DominanceAugments your Knockdown Power.Warrior8
IntrepidityReduces cumulation of the loss gauge when damaged.Warrior9
ConveyanceIncreases movement speed while carrying or lifting.Mystic Spearhand2
OpulenceIncreases gold obtained when looting gold pouches.Mystic Spearhand4
PolarityAugments your Strength during the day and Magick at night.Mystic Spearhand6
RefulgenceIncreases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items.Mystic Spearhand8
AthleticismReduces Stamina consumed when dashing.Mystic Spearhand9
SustainmentAugments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of Pawns in your party.Magick Archer2
VoracityRecover a small amount of Stamina when delivering the killing blow.Magick Archer4
ProlificityDecreases the likelihood of being attacked while camping or riding an Oxcart.Magick Archer6
AscendancyAugments the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your party.Magick Archer8
AmeliorationReduces the amount of time taken to revive fallen Pawns.Magick Archer9
DetectionAlerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone Shards with sound and blinking light.Trickster2
EnlightenmentChance of creating one more of product when combining materials.Trickster4
FugacityDecreases the likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance.Trickster6
ObfuscationDecreases likelihood of being detected by enemies when not in battle stance.Trickster8
AllureAllows you to raise your affinity with people more easily.Trickster9
ZealReduces Stamina consumption when performing a weapon skill.WarfarerTBC
DynamismReduces the impact of weight on movement speed.WarfarerTBC
