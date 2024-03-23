Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Debilitations and how to cure them

Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes quite a big scene out of Debilitations. Or, to be fair, the game’s pawns do.

If you’ve ever had a pawn—or all three of them—cry that “The Arisen has been Drenched!” after you slightly dip your toes on a river, you’re probably aware of what a Debilitation is. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Debilitations can either chip at your health slowly before fading away or paralyze you completely before leading to your ultimate demise.

Despite the abundance of AI-driven characters lamenting your inflicted woes, I’ve noticed how DD2 offers minimal guidance on how to cure or prevent these ailments. In fact, you might have forgotten this mechanic even exists after completing the Medicament Predicament side quest. In this guide, I’ll go over every Debilitation you can contract in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as well as how to craft and use a cure for each.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: All status ailments and how to cure them

There are nine Debilitations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, all of which you can cure with a craftable medicine or an Allheal Elixir or Panacea. Since these two items are rare, it’s better to resort to a specific cure for each status ailment.

Here’s a list of every debilitation, its cure, and how you can craft it:

Debilitation icon Debilitation name Description Cure appearance Cure Recipe Blighted Due to poison attacks or rotten meals, you take damage every few seconds. Detoxifying Decoction Combine Pityworth + Syrupwort Leaf Drenched You’ve been doused in water or saliva, which leaves you exposed to lightning and ice attacks. Parching Concoction Combine Hill Beech Bark + Hill Beech Bark Frostbite After receiving an ice attack, your movements slowed down. Warming Salve Combine Sunbloom + Morningtide Petrification After receiving a petrifying attack, you take damage at intervals and could potentially turn to stone before dying. Malleating Elixir Combine Goldthistle + Cinnamon Bark Sleep You’re stuck by fatigue and are immobile for a few seconds. Harpies usually inflict this status ailment. Waking Powder Combine Grandpetal + Grandpetal Silence When inflicted with Silence, you can’t cast spells. Soothing Brew Combine Moonglow + Syrupwort Leaf Tarred After being exposed to oil, you are prone to losing your balance and becoming torched by fire attacks. Goblins usually inflict this status ailment. Wicking Remedy Cinnamon Bark + Cinnamon Bark Torched After receiving a fire attack while being Tarred, you take damage every few seconds. Quenching Syrup Combine Syrupwort Leaf + Syrupwort Leaf Unconscious After receiving a blunt strike or lightning attack, your character suffers damage to the head and is temporarily dazed. Sobering Tonic Combine Grandpetal + Morningtide

How to craft medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fruit Roborant for some extra health. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2, open the pause menu and select the Items tab. Then select one of the items required for the recipe and look for the Combine option. When ready, pick the second item to complete the recipe and mix the ingredients.

The Item tab has two sections to combine ingredients: Experiment and Recipe. When you craft a curative for the first time, you do so from the Experiment tab. Once crafted, the curative’s recipe is added to the list of recipes, which you can access by pressing E on PC, R2 on PlayStation, and RB on Xbox. Next time, you can just select the recipe and the menu will sort the ingredients for you.

Ingredients aren’t hard to come by, but if you’d rather focus on decapitating Medusas and climbing on the back of Griffyns, configure your Pawn to collect ingredients by speaking to them. It’s good practice to always turn fruit and herbs into curatives to prevent them from rotting. Any apples and cranberries are better in a flask than left rotting at the bottom of your inventory.

If crafting isn’t for you, curatives can be purchased from traveling merchants or item shops marked with a flask on the minimap.

How to use medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Time for supper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can consume medicine from the Pause menu or access the ones available in your hot bar in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Pause menu: select the Items tab and look for the curative you need from the list.

select the Items tab and look for the curative you need from the list. Hot bar: press L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and then select the arrow key to inspect your items. If you’re on PC, pressing B is enough.

If you use medicine on an ally or yourself when you don’t suffer from any Debilitation, it will be wasted, so be careful to avoid using medicine when you don’t need it.

