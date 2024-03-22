Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Blighted status effect in DD2

Just follow this simple recipe.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 10:28 am
Arisen shooting an enemy in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Each enemy has different attacks in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with some of them being able to apply debilitation to the Arisen or your Pawns. One such effect commonly used by monsters in the world is the Blighted status.

A bunch of early-game enemies have the abilities to apply the Blighted debilitation upon you and your Pawns. This effect causes you to take damage over time, and it isn’t cured so quickly. It’s best to get rid of it yourself if you catch it, although some players are unsure on how to do so.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blighted debilitation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get rid of Blighted status in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Stock up on these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to drink a Detoxifying Decoction to cure the Blighted status in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These potions have a weight of 0.1 kilogram, so you can carry a bunch throughout your journey. More importantly, they’re easy to create and obtain.

Hot to get Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a few ways of acquiring a Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first one is making it yourself by Combining Pitywort with Syrupwort Leaf. The former is a common green bush with white leaves, while the latter is a yellow flower, as shown in the image below. These two ingredients are commonly found in the forests, so make sure to have your eyes open while exploring, and just pick up each herb you can.

Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon's Dogma 2.
It’s time to cook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to get Detoxifying Decoction is to buy them. Plenty of vendors across the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 have stocked large amounts of it, so if you’re short, just visit one of them. A few of these vendors are:

  • Morris in Checkpoint Rest Town
  • Chandler in Harve Village
  • Philbert in Vensworth
  • Runne in Melve

These potions can also be looted in Treasure Chests and Rubble, so clear each area you’re in for a chance to get lucky and find one in a chest.

