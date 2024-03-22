Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change character and Pawn appearance

If you’re unhappy with how your character or Pawn looks in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to wait a while before you can change their appearance.

You can change certain parts of your appearance, like your hair at specific NPCs. But to change your overall appearance, including things like your gender and race, you need to seek out a particular book you can only get with one of the most difficult-to-acquire currencies in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Rift Crystals.

How to change your character’s look in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The legendary book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your character and Pawn’s appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to use a book called The Art of Metamorphosis. You can buy it from Vernworth’s Rift Crystal (RC) shop located next to the Riftstone in the city center. Look out for a Pawn vendor with a table next to the stone.

The Book costs 500 RC, a resource you can get from other players using your Pawns online. You can also sometimes find RC in chests, and you get a few RC points every time you see and activate a new Riftstone.

When I entered the store, I was only allowed to purchase two of them. I have no idea if this means you can only change your appearance twice, period, so it’s worth thinking carefully before you use it.

Once you have the book, you need to visit a Barberie. The closest one in Vernworth is Clovis’s Barberie, west of the Riftstone RC Shop. On the mini-map, it’s marked by a pair of scissors.

You can then choose whether to change your appearance, or that of your Pawn, as long as you have the book in your inventory.

