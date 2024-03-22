Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to increase carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You need it to pick more stuff.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:19 am
A character alongside an NPC in a bed in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like in every open-world game, characters have limited carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, there is a way to increase it, which will be more than helpful in your adventure.

Recommended Videos

Each character has a different carry capacity depending on their Vocation. Naturally, if you’re a Warrior, you’re going to be able to carry more, though your gear and weapons will also weigh more. With the lack of traditional fast travel—which is limited to using rare Ferrystones—you’re forced to manage your items more carefully.

Increasing carry capacity is one of the most pivotal things you can do in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s how.

Ways to increase carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is only one way we discovered to increase the carry capacity itself, but we’ve also come across a few things that can also be helpful.

Collect Golden Trove Beetles

Throughout your journey, you will come across Golden Trove Beetles which increase your carry capacity by 0.15 kilograms each. You can use them on your main character and it will increase its and your Pawn’s ability to carry more stuff.

Inventory menu in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Keep an eye out for these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding these Golden Trove Beetles is quite random. They spawn throughout the map in different locations, most notably being glued to a tree. They are quite easy to spot, especially during the night, since they glow in darkness. We’ve yet to discover other ways of improving carry capacity so if you’re thinking about doing that, just go out exploring.

Upgrade your gear

Upgrading your gear in cities will greatly help you with carry capacity since doing so lowers the weight of your armor pieces and weapons. However, upgrading gear requires a lot of gold and some materials that are found in the wild or looted from monsters, so make sure you’re fully stocked before checking whether you can upgrade.

Item upgrade menu in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can enhance equipment at most armor and weapon vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Store materials in the Storage

We know this might sound a bit obvious since who wouldn’t think about storing stuff in Storage? But, it turns out, the materials you have in the Storage are still available to use when you’re upgrading your gear. Therefore, it’s best to head over to an innkeeper or your house to leave any unwanted ingredients you’ve been carrying each time you enter a city since you can still use them when crafting new upgrades.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.