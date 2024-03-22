How to increase carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Like in every open-world game, characters have limited carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, there is a way to increase it, which will be more than helpful in your adventure.

Each character has a different carry capacity depending on their Vocation. Naturally, if you’re a Warrior, you’re going to be able to carry more, though your gear and weapons will also weigh more. With the lack of traditional fast travel—which is limited to using rare Ferrystones—you’re forced to manage your items more carefully.

Increasing carry capacity is one of the most pivotal things you can do in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s how.

Ways to increase carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is only one way we discovered to increase the carry capacity itself, but we’ve also come across a few things that can also be helpful.

Collect Golden Trove Beetles

Throughout your journey, you will come across Golden Trove Beetles which increase your carry capacity by 0.15 kilograms each. You can use them on your main character and it will increase its and your Pawn’s ability to carry more stuff.

Keep an eye out for these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding these Golden Trove Beetles is quite random. They spawn throughout the map in different locations, most notably being glued to a tree. They are quite easy to spot, especially during the night, since they glow in darkness. We’ve yet to discover other ways of improving carry capacity so if you’re thinking about doing that, just go out exploring.

Upgrade your gear

Upgrading your gear in cities will greatly help you with carry capacity since doing so lowers the weight of your armor pieces and weapons. However, upgrading gear requires a lot of gold and some materials that are found in the wild or looted from monsters, so make sure you’re fully stocked before checking whether you can upgrade.

You can enhance equipment at most armor and weapon vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Store materials in the Storage

We know this might sound a bit obvious since who wouldn’t think about storing stuff in Storage? But, it turns out, the materials you have in the Storage are still available to use when you’re upgrading your gear. Therefore, it’s best to head over to an innkeeper or your house to leave any unwanted ingredients you’ve been carrying each time you enter a city since you can still use them when crafting new upgrades.

