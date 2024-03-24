Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to reach maximum rank in a Vocation fast

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, players can level up in several different ways. From completing quests to fighting monsters, everything you do in the game gives you some form of experience to rank up, with plenty of upgrades available once you reach the maximum rank.

While you can earn EXP from just about anything, there are certain ways to rank up faster and reach the max level quicker. Here is how to max out your Vocation rank in DD2.

How to max out Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Quests make the Vocation grind that much easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike regular levels which are gained through numerous means, from combat to quests, Vocations are leveled up only through combat and there are no two ways of going about it. To level up your Vocation and become a real master of your craft, you will have to fight—a lot.

However, it doesn’t mean you cannot have fun so here are our most useful tips for leveling up your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Explore everything

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a massive open world that is packed full of monsters in the classic RPG fashion. You will see monsters everywhere you go and likely a lot of side content along with them, making the Vocation leveling experience feel less like a chore and more like a natural outcome of your gameplay.

Most side quests revolve around combat and the world has a lot of escort missions that are bound to lead you to even more fights. Also, remember to visit your Vocation-Maister to unlock your full potential.

Kill the open-world bosses

Bosses are scattered across the land and will net you significant Vocation XP and items. Image via Capcom

Though they can sometimes put up quite a fight, no other enemy type will give you more Vocation XP than killing the open-world bosses and minibosses. Gather your most elite Pawns and set out on a quest to take down the biggest and badest enemies you see, which will surely net your entire party a massive boost to Vocation level and shorten the road to the top.

Kill every Hobgoblin you see

Hobgoblins spawn everywhere and all the time, so they should be your top priority. Image via Capcom

The smaller enemies often spawn in huge packs, including Hobgoblins, which are just ripe for the taking and increasing your Vocation level through massive gains of Disciple Points. Hobgoblins are one of the most common enemy types and can net you significant amounts of XP—if you can stomach the fight, that is.

They can do some serious damage to more squishy classes, such as the Thief or Mage, so only a capable band of Arisen and Pawns can take them down efficiently. If Hobgoblins are too much of a hassle for you, try some weaker enemy types like Wolves.

