All Vocation Maister locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want to fully tap into the potential of your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll need to locate Maisters and build your relationship with them by finishing their quests. This is the only way to unlock powerful special abilities that are otherwise unavailable.

Each Vocation has its own Maister, and these characters are scattered throughout the Dragon’s Dogma 2 world. You will bump into some of them pretty easily, while finding others may take a bit more time. Just make sure to unlock all Vocations you want to master first; otherwise, you logically won’t be able to equip and use their special skills. Here’s where you can find each Vocation Maister in the game.

Where to find all Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Sorcerer Maister. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The table below shows all locations of the Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Click their names to read our detailed guide on how to complete their quests and get the special skill they offer.

Finishing a Maister’s quest chain isn’t necessary to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you can complete the game without unlocking many of these Vocations. However, you’ll miss out on important Skills that could really help you in tougher battles. Sometimes, Maister quests will also lead you to fight monsters, giving you experience and Discipline Points that will make you stronger. So, in a worst-case scenario, you at least have a reason to farm some mobs and level up your character.

