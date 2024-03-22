How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Important NPCS are spread across the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including those who are the Maisters of their Vocation. If you want to find the Thief Maister, we can tell you exactly where to look.

Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 unlock special skills for each Vocation that cannot be obtained anywhere else, which makes the NPCs well worth seeking out—but they are hidden across the vast map.

If you want to unlock the special abilities offered by the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ve got the precise spot where you need to travel.

Thief Maister location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head East. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head for this specific spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be found in The Nameless Village, located east of the large city of Vernworth. The first time you visit this location, the main road is blocked off, so head into the Eastern Forest.

A Minotaur will break through the treeline that you can either run from or defeat in your first visit. Make sure you’re prepared; this beast has four health bars that need to be depleted before it’s slain.

Inside the village, head to the church in the north and speak to the NPC, Flaude, inside. He’s revealed as the Thief Maister and unlocks the Blades of the Pyre ability. This isn’t the end of this particular journey, though. Another special ability can be unlocked.

As part of The Nameless Village quest, you need to find a secret ladder and complete three platforming challenges to prove yourself to the villagers. As a reward, the Formless Feint special ability is unlocked.

If you’d rather skip the quest entirely, the hidden ladder can be found outside the church at the northwestern point, but I definitely recommend killing two birds with one stone and completing this quest at the same time.

