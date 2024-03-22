Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Thief of the night.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 04:30 am
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Important NPCS are spread across the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including those who are the Maisters of their Vocation. If you want to find the Thief Maister, we can tell you exactly where to look.

Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 unlock special skills for each Vocation that cannot be obtained anywhere else, which makes the NPCs well worth seeking out—but they are hidden across the vast map.

If you want to unlock the special abilities offered by the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ve got the precise spot where you need to travel.

Thief Maister location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be found in The Nameless Village, located east of the large city of Vernworth. The first time you visit this location, the main road is blocked off, so head into the Eastern Forest.

A Minotaur will break through the treeline that you can either run from or defeat in your first visit. Make sure you’re prepared; this beast has four health bars that need to be depleted before it’s slain.

Inside the village, head to the church in the north and speak to the NPC, Flaude, inside. He’s revealed as the Thief Maister and unlocks the Blades of the Pyre ability. This isn’t the end of this particular journey, though. Another special ability can be unlocked.

As part of The Nameless Village quest, you need to find a secret ladder and complete three platforming challenges to prove yourself to the villagers. As a reward, the Formless Feint special ability is unlocked.

If you’d rather skip the quest entirely, the hidden ladder can be found outside the church at the northwestern point, but I definitely recommend killing two birds with one stone and completing this quest at the same time.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.