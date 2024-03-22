Category:
How to complete The Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The search is over.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:37 am
Dragon’s Dogma 2 can often provide quests with very little direction, including The Nameless Village quest. If you want to find the answers on how to complete The Nameless Village quest, read on.

The Nameless Village is one of the first major quests you receive in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and requires you to travel to a mysterious village in the east of Vermund. Though traveling there is relatively simple, uncovering the secrets can be tricky.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the answers you need to uncover the secrets behind the identity of the false Sovran and complete The Nameless Village quest.

The Nameless Village location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A screenshot of the Dragon's Dogma 2 map showing a location.
Head for this specific spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nameless Village is located east of Vernworth and is marked on the map once you accept the quest from Captain Brandt. However, the first time you visit the Nameless Village you cannot access it via the main road as it is blocked by large rocks.

Head into the Eastern Forest and to the specific spot noted in the image above. A Minotaur will smash through the trees and attack—but you may be able to get past without engaging in a fight. If you do fight it, the head is the weakpoint.

Inside the village, find the letter in the northernmost building of the two houses on the edge of the village opposite the inn. Behind the inn, as you head towards the large building, a girl will tell you to follow her—but you can’t get past the locked door inside the building.

Now, head to the church at the top of the town and speak to the man inside to learn more about the mysterious village. He will reveal he is the Thief Maister and unlock the Blades of the Pyre skill. Head outside and to the northwest corner of the church to find a hidden ladder.

Travel down the ladder to reach a sequence of platform challenges. Run across the beams, jumping over to the next when you can, and avoid any swinging obstacles. If you use the Mage Vocation, you can bypass these challenges by hovering.

At the end, speak to the NPC who interacts with you in a short dialogue sequence and ask questions about the false Sovran to uncover his true identity. Don’t forget to loot all the chests before you leave.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.