How to find the Mage Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Being a Mage in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is challenging, to say the least, but to gain new and more advanced skills, you must find the Mage Maister willing to teach you.

Recommended Videos

Once you do, you’ll truly begin to unlock the Mage’s potential. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find your Mage Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find the Mage Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

There’s a campsite nearby where you can rest as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports via CAPCOM

The Mage Maister, Eini, can be found in her home Northwest of the Borderwatch Outpost or due North of Melve. However, like other classes with their own versions of this quest, you won’t be able to learn from her until you’ve completed the quest Spellbound from her granddaughter Trysha who you’ll find in Eini’s House.

The first time you speak with Trysha, you’ll learn that her grandparents won’t let her learn magic and she won’t give you the quest. When you return the next day, you’ll find her grandparents are gone, and Trisha will give you the Spellbound quest. To complete the Spellbound quest, you must find the original versions of five tomes and give them to her.

Tip: If you’re interested in being a Sorcerer, make forgeries of these five tomes at the Scrap Shop in Checkpoint Rest Town to give to Myrddin in CRT, who will teach you the Sorcerer’s Ultimate ability.

Finding the books is a tedious process and requires you to navigate back and forth across the map. Ensure you have enough money to travel by Oxcart or fast-travel stones to get them quickly. When you have all five tomes, return to Eini’s House and give them to Trysha.

The quest description will tell you where to find the tomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via CAPCOM

From here, you have to wait a few days and return. Unfortunately, when you do, you’ll find Trysha’s magic has run wild, and you have to stop her—preferably not by killing her. Simply wait until she has run out of magic and tackle her and that will end the ordeal. Eini asks you to return in a few days so Trysha can rest. Once she has rested, you can speak to Eini, who will give you the Enchanter’s Almanac to learn Celestial Paean.

Getting the tomes is a long process, but the skills you learn along the way are worth it. This is everything you need to know about where to find Eini, the Mage Meister, in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more