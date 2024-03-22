How to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 unlock special skills when you visit them, but the Sorcerer Maister has a shopping list you need to complete first.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you unlock the Sorcerer Vocation by completing a specific quest. Once you finish it, you can visit the Sorcerer Maister to become an even more powerful master of Magick. We’ve got all the details you need to find the Sorcerer Maister and receive their teachings.

Where to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Visit the border. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sorcerer Maister Myrddin is found at Checkpoint Rest Town on the border of Vermund and Battahl. He’s at the end of the path in the east of town. Approach the house and Myrddin will likely turn you away at first.

For Myrddin to invite you inside, you must be dressed accordingly. I wore the Courtly Tunic I acquired in Vernworth during the Masquerade quest (you can also buy it from the Merchant in Vernworth) and was permitted entry, though this merely marks the start of a long journey.

How to complete The Sorcerer’s Appraisal quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Before Myrddin gives you his teachings, he asks you to collect five Grimoires (books) for him. You only need to collect three to complete the quest, so we’ve focused on the three easiest to gather.

Once you have collected the books, return to Myrddin and hand them in. It doesn’t matter whether you do this one by one or together. After you hand in three books, he will ask if you want to continue searching for the other two books or finish the quest—choose the second option.

Myrddin will hand you Myrddin’s Chronicle which unlocks the Maelstrom Sorcerer skill.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Grimoire locations for Sorcerer Maister Myrddin

Let There Be Light

The Let There Be Light Grimoire is the easiest to find as it is located inside Myrddin’s house and is free to grab.

Head upstairs and into the northernmost room (the one with the balcony). You can get several collectible items here including the Let There Be Light Grimoire, which is on the desk. Pick it up and hand it to him.

Fulminous Shield

Splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Fuliminous Shield Grimoire from a merchant in Melve. As soon as you enter the town from the south, the route where the Oxcart arrives, the merchant is directly opposite you.

He isn’t a shop and is instead standing beside some rubble. You can identify him by the huge bag he is carrying on his back.

Towering Earth

The Towering Earth Grimoire is given to you by the Magistrate in Vernworth. If you completed The Caged Magistrate quest, he’s in the Gracious Hand Vaults.

If you’re yet to complete that mission, or did not choose that Captain Brandt quest when progressing the story, the Magistrate is in Vernworth Castle Gaol Tower. You don’t need a key in this instance, as he will be standing at the bars of the cell to talk to you.

