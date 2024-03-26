Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Forger in DD2

The Forger is a special shop in Dragon’s Dogma 2 where you can obtain a forgery of any item in your inventory. While a forgery doesn’t usually have all the same properties as the original item, it looks identical, making it useful in a variety of situations.

So, if you want a duplicate of a powerful unique magical item, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 forger can’t really help you. But if you want to fool an NPC or make a copy of a key, then it’s well worth knowing where to find the finest Forger in Vermund.

Forger location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Even if you don’t intend to cross the border, Checkpoint Rest Town is worth a visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Forger in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. From the Oxcart station, head south along the narrow street, then turn left and find Ibrahim’s Scrap Store tucked into a little dip in the ground. Ibrahim is actually the finest Forger in Vermund by default, as there are no other Forgers anywhere else in the game. At least not as far as anyone’s discovered.

How to get a forgery in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Dried Flower forgery costs 12G to craft, but is only worth 3G, so this was a poor investment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a forgery in Dragon’s Dogma 2, approach Ibrahim at his counter and hail him. In addition to the usual Buy, Sell, Talk, and Cancel options on his shop menu, you’ll also see Request a Forgery, so select that. This opens up an inventory of all the items you can obtain forgeries of. Remember, though, just because you can get a forgery of an item that doesn’t mean it’s worth it (see below), as forgeries don’t usually have the same effects as their originals.

Each forgery has a fabrication cost roughly proportional to the value of the original item. So, it costs as little as 12G to get a forgery of a dried flower, but as much as 12000G for a forgery of an ability tome of Myrmecoleon Card. Select the item that you want a forgery of, then select Yes. Ibrahim then requests your patience while he crafts your order.

How long do forgeries take in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Ibrahim’s store is open 24/7 – the man never sleeps! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of how complex and valuable the original item, it takes Ibrahim one full day to produce a forgery. So find something else to do for a while, or if you want it done as quickly as possible (in real time terms, at least), doze off on the nearest bench four times and come back. There’s one a short distance east of Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, presumably intended for this very purpose. Select Request Forgery, and if you’ve waited long enough, Ibrahim hands over your forgery.

What forgeries are worth getting in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Two of the items worth getting forgeries of are sold in Ibrahim’s shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned above, many forgeries in Dragon’s Dogma 2 aren’t really worth the cost as they don’t inherit the most useful qualities of their originals. Or, even if they do, the forgeries cost more than the original items. However, some forgeries are very useful in specific situations. I’ve listed the most important ones below:

Jadeite Orb: In the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest, two NPCs request that you bring them a Jadeite Orb, but there’s only one Jadeite Orb. However, you can fool one of the two NPCs with a forgery.

In the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest, two NPCs request that you bring them a Jadeite Orb, but there’s only one Jadeite Orb. However, you can fool one of the two NPCs with a forgery. Gaol Key: At the start of The Caged Magistrate, Captain Brant gives you the Gaol Key, but he takes it back once you complete the quest. If you want to retain free access to the castle dungeons, get a forgery of the Gaol Key before you complete The Caged Magistrate.

At the start of The Caged Magistrate, Captain Brant gives you the Gaol Key, but he takes it back once you complete the quest. If you want to retain free access to the castle dungeons, get a forgery of the Gaol Key before you complete The Caged Magistrate. Rare materials: You can enhance your equipment using forgeries of rare materials, which is really useful if the upgrade needs two but you only have one.

You can enhance your equipment using forgeries of rare materials, which is really useful if the upgrade needs two but you only have one. Grimoires: The Spellbound and Sorcerer’s Appraisal quests require you to give the same Grimoires to two different NPCs. There are multiple copies of each Grimoire scattered across Vermund, but making a forgery of each one you find is much quicker and easier.

The Spellbound and Sorcerer’s Appraisal quests require you to give the same Grimoires to two different NPCs. There are multiple copies of each Grimoire scattered across Vermund, but making a forgery of each one you find is much quicker and easier. On the Transference of Souls 2: This is half a Grimoire you’re asked to give to Isaac during the Short-Sighted Ambition quest. In this case, it’s actually better to give Isaac a forgery. That way, you get the Celestial Paean spell.

