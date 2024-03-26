Dragon’s Dogma 2: Short-Sighted Ambition quest guide

Bakbattahl is a bustling city where you are victim to Pawn racism, random attacks, and fetch quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

One such fetch quest is Short-Sighted Ambition, in which the local item vendor, Isaac, asks you to get a Ripened Quince for him to improve his sight. As it turns out, his family is concerned he might not be able to do his job if his sight continues to deteriorate. You don’t want to squander your chances of purchasing wares before heading off to beat a Griffin or behead a Medusa, so you agree to help the poor sod. After all, how hard can it be to find this fruit native to Battahl while you’re out in the desert? I’ll help you complete Short-Sighted Ambition in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in this guide.

How to start Short-Sighted Ambition in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A not so straightforward quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Short-Sighted Ambition in Dragon’s Dogma 2, purchase an item from Isaac, the local item vendor in Bakbattahl’s Mercantile Ward. Look for the flask icon on the mini-map to find him.

Because his sight is deteriorating, he picks the wrong item, and his wife corrects him. This conversation triggers a cutscene in which Isaac and his family ask for your help to procure a Ripened Quince to help improve his sight.

Ripened Quince location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fruit picker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get a Ripened Quince in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to head out into Battahl’s desert and look for the Quince plantation northwest of Bakbattahl.

You can follow the location on the map above or hire a Pawn with knowledge of the Short-Sighted Ambition side quest by interacting with a Riftstone.

Ripened Quince also drops from Knackers and Gore Harpies, which are abound in the Bakbattahl desert. If you’re not keen on gathering fruits, stick to fighting.

If the Quince you picked up isn’t ripe yet, spend a couple of nights at the local Inn, sitting on a bench, or camping in the wild. This might be a good time to focus on other side quests, like A Case of Sculptor’s Block, while you wait for the Quince to become a Ripened Quince. A day should be enough. Don’t wait too long, or it becomes a Rotten Quince, which won’t help Isaac at all.

How to get the Transference Of Souls 2 in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Counterfeit items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After giving Isaac the Ripened Quince, wait a few days and return to him. After you give him the Ripened Quince, Isaac asks you to find a book called On the Transference of Souls 2. He has On the Transference of Souls, but needs you to find the second so he can perform a ritual to rectify his sight.

To retrieve the second part of the grimoire he gives you, purchase the On The Transference of Souls 2 book at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

For 2000 gold, the grimoire is yours. You can either give the true copy to Isaac or produce a counterfeit at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store and keep the original for yourself.

To forge an item in Dragon’s Dogma 2, give the Transference of Souls 2 grimoire copy you just purchased back to Ibrahim. Rest at the local inn or doze off until a day has passed, then check in on him to get the counterfeit copy.

Should you sabotage Isaac’s ritual in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

What should you do? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the best outcome in the Short-Sighted Ambition in Dragon’s Dogma 2, counterfeit the Transference of Souls 2 grimoire and sabotage Isaac’s Ritual. Here’s a breakdown of each choice.

If you hand Isaac the original On the Transference of Souls 2 grimoire, he performs a ritual that turn his daughter and wife into ash. As a reward, you get the Ring of Disfavor, which increases enemy aggression. This choice also locks you out of Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in the future, so if you choose this route, ensure you get the Jadeite Orb for the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb side quest first.

If you hand Isaac the counterfeit On the Transit of Souls 2 grimoire, he can’t perform the ritual and stays on good terms with his family. Since he has no use for the first book, he offers it for sale. If you combine both the first and second parts of the Transference of Souls grimoire, you unlock the Celestial Paean spell. This Spell is great for Mage, Sorcerer, and Magick Archer, and you can only obtain it through this quest.

