Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find Medusa in DD2

Medusa is one of the most fearsome monsters you can encounter in Dragon’s Dogma 2 because her gaze can petrify you. Although the battle is challenging, the rewards and getting her decapitated head are worth the effort.

If you’re ready for a daring adventure, here’s everything you need to know about where to find Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Heads up: Spoilers ahead!

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Medusa’s location, mapped

You’re in the right place if you’re in the green area on your map. Image via CAPCOM

You can find Medusa in the Caliginous Depths Cave in Battahl, the home of the Beastren, in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The cave is southwest of Bakbattahl and north of the Wyrmsblood Forest. If you haven’t ventured out into this area, be sure to rest at an inn, stock up on potions, get better gear, or enhance what you have because the journey to the cave is arduous.

Before setting out, there are a few things you should know:

The area you’re heading to is a high-level zone, meaning you should be around level 50 before making your way there. If you aren’t, take on the quests around Bakbattahl, gain new skills, and level up. If you’re after Medusa’s Head, you’ll need to switch to a Vocation where you can slice it off, like a Fighter, Warrior, or Thief because this is the only way to remove her head. If you’re having trouble navigating to the area, look at the map above and use it to place a rough marker on your map. You may notice the campfire and riftstone on your left as you approach the cave. If you have a Camping Kit, it might be worth using it to rest up before this fight.

The tricky part is finding the entrance to the Caliginous Depths Cave. However, if you look along the side of the mountain, northeast of the campfire, you will see two fallen trees making a cross in front of the entrance.

All you need to do is run beneath the trees to enter the cave and then follow the path until you enter a lit room with pillars and stones scattered about, and you’ll find Medusa behind the pillar on your left; at least, that’s where she was for me. Then it’s all up to you to defeat her.

So, if you’re ready to battle one of the most dangerous creatures in Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is everything you need to know about where to find her.

