Where to find the Riftstone of Fellowship in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, finding Riftstones during your journey is an important aspect of the game. You may need to swap your Pawns regularly, depending on your current needs and the situations you find yourself in. You can do so by using the Riftstone of Fellowship, for example.

Finding Riftstone of Fellowship shouldn’t be all that hard for you, as it’s near a vital location in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Yet, some players seem to miss it. If you’re one of them, don’t worry, as we got you covered.

How to find the Riftstone of Fellowship in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Riftstone of Fellowship can be found just by the entrance to Harve Village, south of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The town is a key location, as you need to visit it for a few quests, including Readvent of Calamity. Therefore, once you’re there, it’s best to activate the Riftstone so you can swap your Pawns at anytime you’re there.

You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate Riftstone of Fellowship, leave Vernworth by the western gate, and follow the route all the way in the southwestern direction. Eventually, you’ll come across a small peninsula, where the Harve Village is located. By the entrance to the town, on your right, you will find Riftstone of Fellowship.

It’s right by the big boulder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And there you have it. You can use Riftstone of Fellowship to rotate your party of Pawns, which is important in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Especially since there is always a risk of one of them having Dragonsplague, which is cured only by killing and reviving your main Pawn, but can be passed to others. Therefore, constantly rotating your party increases your chances of getting rid of the sickness if one of the Pawns potentially has it.

