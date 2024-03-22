Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix Pawn illness (Dragonsplague)

Your pawns are worried about a unique illness in Dragon's Dogma 2 that only affects them.
Standing outside Vernworth Pawn Riftstone in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you swap out Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they talk about a mysterious illness that plagues their kind. They don’t know the name of it, but when you finally come across it, it’s called Dragonsplague, and it can cause disastrous effects.

You won’t learn the name of Dragonsplague until you invite a Pawn into your party that has it. It’s a hidden disease that only harms Pawns, but in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there’s the chance it can cause horrible problems to your campaign. You need to know a few things about Dragonsplague, and thankfully, there’s a way to cure it.

What is Pawn Illness (Dragonsplague) in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawns talking about Pawn Illness in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2
Your Pawns will discover a mysterious illness that only happens to Pawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pawn illness Pawns talks about in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Dragonsplague. You won’t learn anything about Dragonsplague until you encounter a pawn at a riftstone with it and invite them to join your party.

A Pawn joining your party with Dragonsplague can pass this on to the other Pawns you have. This includes your central Pawn, who follows you and levels up with you throughout your entire Dragon’s Dogma 2 campaign. Although Dragonsplague does not directly impact a Pawn and cause their personality or behavior to change, it can have disastrous effects on your game, as explained by the tutorial about Dragonsplague. I have yet to see these effects, but I don’t want to figure it out for myself. Thankfully, there is a way to cure a Pawn of Dragonsplague, even if you don’t know if they have it.

How to cure Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragonsplague information screen in Dragon's Dogma 2
Another Pawn needs to catch Dragonsplague to pass it on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to cure Dragonsplague is for a Pawn to pass it onto another Pawn or to become a forfeit. The term “forfeit” means that a Pawn leaves your party and returns to the Rift Wardstone for another Dragon’s Dogma 2 player to use. A Pawn becomes a forfeit if it falls in combat and you leave it on the ground for too long.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to see if a Pawn has Dragonsplague. It’s a hidden effect that you won’t be able to see on the status page, preventing you from doing anything about it.

The only way you figure out someone in your party has Dragonsplague is if something terrible happens to them, causing a horrible event. Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not detail what this tragedy could be or how it works, but it will likely be catastrophic. My best recommendation to prevent Dragonsplague from spreading within your party is to regularly swap out Pawns during your playthrough and use other characters as often as possible.

