How to use a Camping Kit and set up camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you cannot rest at an Inn, your next best option in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to set up a camp using a Camping Kit. However, to do so, you must find a camping site or, more accurately, a campfire.

This is everything you need to know about how to set up a campsite using your Camping Kit in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to set up camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can get an Explorer’s Camping Kit if you purchased the Deluxe Edition. Image via Capcom

To set up a camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need a campsite indicated as a campfire on your map, as well as a Camping Kit.

Once you have a camping kit and have found a campfire, follow these steps to set up your camp:

Interact with the campfire. Select Make Camp. Watch as the area becomes your very own campsite for the night.

While at your camp, you can rest in your tent, manage skills, cook food, and hang out with your Pawns. Sadly, you can’t roast marshmallows around the campfire and make s’mores or create a saved return point if you die like you would at an Inn. At least you can rest and fully recover.

How to get a Camping Kit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can get Camping Kits while exploring as they may be lying about near camping sites or purchasing them directly from general merchants and vendors.

The cheapest kit is the Modest Camping Kit, which will cost you 500 Gold; the most expensive camping kit, the Explorer’s Camping Kit, will run you 2,000 Gold. However, some apothecaries, like Runne’s Apothecary in Melve, will also sell them. What’s great is that even if you buy all the kits, the merchant will restock them in a few days so you can return and buy more if necessary.

Tip: Camping kits can be reused unless they are destroyed by enemies!

It should be noted that these kits can be heavy, so distribute your weight between yourself and your main Pawn. And if you’re in a pinch, you can purchase the Explorer’s Camping Kit via the in-game store, which costs real-world cash—it’s not something I’d recommend.

So, if you want to explore without having to return to town for that pesky thing called “rest and recuperation,” this is everything you need to know about how to get camping kits and use them to make campsites in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

