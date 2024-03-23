Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a crafting system similar to many modern RPGs. Unlike fast traveling, starting a new game, and reviving, crafting items is straightforward because you can do it directly from your inventory.
Here are all recipes we have confirmed so far in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 recipes
The list below shows the main ingredients you can use to craft each item in Dragon’s Dogma 2, sorted alphabetically. Many items have several combinations that will result in them, so just pick whatever combo is the best for you or has the easiest ingredients to acquire. We will update this story as we discover more recipes.
Blighting Arrow
Expend to use Blighting Shot and Nocuous Shot as an Archer.
- Withered Branches + Poison Pinion
- Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale
Detoxifying Decoction
Cures the Blighted status.
- Pitywort + Syrupwort Leaf
Drenching Arrow
Allows the use of Drenching Shot and Deluging Shot by Archers.
- Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf
Dried Fish
Recovers a fair amount of health. Doesn’t get stale.
- Combine any two Aged Fish, such as Two Aged Shorefish.
Dried Fruit
Recovers a small amount of health. Doesn’t get stale.
- Combine any two Ripened Fruit. For example, two Ripened Apple or or one Ripened Fig with one Ripened Quince.
Dried Spud
Recovers a fair amount of Stamina.
- Two Ripened Harspud
Exquisite Dried Meat
Recovers a fair amount of health.
- Two Aged Beast-Steak.
Exquisite Roborant
Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.
- Combine any Roborant with a Saurian Tail. For example, Fruit Roborant and Saurian Tail.
Fine Fruit Roborant
Recovers an immense amount of Health
- Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Morningtide
- Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Fine Fruit Roborant
Fine Mincemeat Roborant
Recovers and immense amount of Health.
- Exquisite Dried Meat + Morningtide
- Exquisite Dried Meat + Greenwarish
Fruit Roborant
Recovers a great deal of health.
- Dried Fruit + Greenwarish
- Dried Fruit + Morningtide
Harspud Roborant
Recovers a great deal of Stamina.
- Dried Spud + Morningtide
- Dried Spud + Greenwarish
Lantern Oil
Fuel for a portable lantern.
- Any two different categories of Rotten Food, such as Rotten Scrab of Beast + Rotten Grapes, or Rotten Tideswimmer + Rotten Harspud.
Mighty Roborant
Restores a great deal of Health and Stamina.
- Fruit Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
- Mincemeat Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
Mincemeat Roborant
Recovers a great deal of Health.
- Dried Meat + Greenwarish
- Dried Meat + Morningtide
Miracle Roborant
Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.
- Any Fine Roborant + Saurian Tail. For example, you can combine Fine Fruit Roborant and Saurian Tail.
Parching Concotion
Cures Drenched status.
- Two Hill Beech Bark
Roe Roborant
Recovers a great deal of health.
- Dried Fish + Greenwarish
- Dried Fish + Morningtide
Salubrious Draught
Recovers a fair amount of health.
- Greenwarish + any fruit, like Apples, Blueberries, and Strawberries.
Sobering Tonic
Cures the Unconscious status.
- Grandpetal + Morningtide
Tarring Arrow
Allows the use of Tarring Shot or Incendiary Shot by Archers.
- Withered Branches + Oily Slime
- Withered Branches + Lantern Oil
Waking Powder
Cures the Sleep status.
- Two Grandpetal.
Wicking Remedy
Cures the Tarred status.
- Two Cinnamon Bark.
How to craft new items in Dragon’s Dogma 2
To craft a new item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 using a recipe, open your inventory, choose one of the two ingredients, and interact with it to see its options. Click on Combine, which will then show only the items in your inventory that can be mixed with the first one you picked. Hover over any of these, and on the right side, you can see what the new item will be. If it’s what you’re looking for, confirm the combination, and both items will be used up and replaced by the new item in your inventory.