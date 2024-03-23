Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes in DD2

There are multiple combinations to get the same items.

Bhernardo Viana

Published: Mar 23, 2024 02:55 pm
The player character standing in front of the Volcanic Island Camp.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a crafting system similar to many modern RPGs. Unlike fast traveling, starting a new game, and reviving, crafting items is straightforward because you can do it directly from your inventory.

Here are all recipes we have confirmed so far in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 recipes

Three recipes in Dragon's Dogma 2 side by side.
You can craft quite a lot of items. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The list below shows the main ingredients you can use to craft each item in Dragon’s Dogma 2, sorted alphabetically. Many items have several combinations that will result in them, so just pick whatever combo is the best for you or has the easiest ingredients to acquire. We will update this story as we discover more recipes.

Blighting Arrow

Expend to use Blighting Shot and Nocuous Shot as an Archer.

  • Withered Branches + Poison Pinion
  • Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale

Detoxifying Decoction

Cures the Blighted status.

  • Pitywort + Syrupwort Leaf

Drenching Arrow

Allows the use of Drenching Shot and Deluging Shot by Archers.

  • Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf

Dried Fish

Recovers a fair amount of health. Doesn’t get stale.

  • Combine any two Aged Fish, such as Two Aged Shorefish.

Dried Fruit

Recovers a small amount of health. Doesn’t get stale.

  • Combine any two Ripened Fruit. For example, two Ripened Apple or or one Ripened Fig with one Ripened Quince.

Dried Spud

Recovers a fair amount of Stamina.

  • Two Ripened Harspud

Exquisite Dried Meat

Recovers a fair amount of health.

  • Two Aged Beast-Steak.

Exquisite Roborant

Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.

  • Combine any Roborant with a Saurian Tail. For example, Fruit Roborant and Saurian Tail.

Fine Fruit Roborant

Recovers an immense amount of Health

  • Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Morningtide
  • Nomad’s Dried Fruit + Fine Fruit Roborant

Fine Mincemeat Roborant

Recovers and immense amount of Health.

  • Exquisite Dried Meat + Morningtide
  • Exquisite Dried Meat + Greenwarish

Fruit Roborant

Recovers a great deal of health.

  • Dried Fruit + Greenwarish
  • Dried Fruit + Morningtide

Harspud Roborant

Recovers a great deal of Stamina.

  • Dried Spud + Morningtide
  • Dried Spud + Greenwarish

Lantern Oil

Fuel for a portable lantern.

  • Any two different categories of Rotten Food, such as Rotten Scrab of Beast + Rotten Grapes, or Rotten Tideswimmer + Rotten Harspud.

Mighty Roborant

Restores a great deal of Health and Stamina.

  • Fruit Roborant + Cinnamon Bark
  • Mincemeat Roborant + Cinnamon Bark

Mincemeat Roborant

Recovers a great deal of Health.

  • Dried Meat + Greenwarish
  • Dried Meat + Morningtide

Miracle Roborant

Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.

  • Any Fine Roborant + Saurian Tail. For example, you can combine Fine Fruit Roborant and Saurian Tail.

Parching Concotion

Cures Drenched status.

  • Two Hill Beech Bark

Roe Roborant

Recovers a great deal of health.

  • Dried Fish + Greenwarish
  • Dried Fish + Morningtide

Salubrious Draught

Recovers a fair amount of health.

  • Greenwarish + any fruit, like Apples, Blueberries, and Strawberries.

Sobering Tonic

Cures the Unconscious status.

  • Grandpetal + Morningtide

Tarring Arrow

Allows the use of Tarring Shot or Incendiary Shot by Archers.

  • Withered Branches + Oily Slime
  • Withered Branches + Lantern Oil

Waking Powder

Cures the Sleep status.

  • Two Grandpetal.

Wicking Remedy

Cures the Tarred status.

  • Two Cinnamon Bark.

How to craft new items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To craft a new item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 using a recipe, open your inventory, choose one of the two ingredients, and interact with it to see its options. Click on Combine, which will then show only the items in your inventory that can be mixed with the first one you picked. Hover over any of these, and on the right side, you can see what the new item will be. If it’s what you’re looking for, confirm the combination, and both items will be used up and replaced by the new item in your inventory.

