How to beat a Chimera in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is filled with powerful beasts that pose a challenge for even the most experienced Arisen, and the Chimera is a foe that strikes fear into any player’s heart.

Recommended Videos

With three heads that provide different threats, Chimeras in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are a powerful foe. You should avoid fighting them until your Arisen and Pawns have enough experience and Abilities to deal substantial damage and survive the onslaught of attacks. With the right strategy, though, Chimeras are easy to beat, and our guide explains how.

Chimera weaknesses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Each of a Chimera’s three heads has different weaknesses and unique abilities that present different challenges. The weakest head is the snake, followed by the goat, leaving the lion as the strongest part.

Use bladed weapons on the snake head (the Chimera’s tail) to decapitate it. Once that’s done, you don’t need to worry about its Poison attacks. The best Vocations for targeting the snake are Fighter, Warrior, and Thief.

The goat head, in the middle of the Chimera, is resistant to most Magick attacks but is vulnerable to Fire and Ice. You can easily target it with melee attacks by grabbing onto the Chimera and climbing to its back. When you’re in the right position, you can let go and still ride the Chimera—meaning you won’t have to worry about Stamina.

Finally, the lion’s head is weak to Magick attacks. Freeze enchantments are a great choice against the lion, as it can also stagger the Chimera, but in general, just aim for the lion’s head whether you’re fighting from range or a close distance.

Best Chimera strategy in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A tough test. Image via Capcom

The first step in a battle against a Chimera is to focus on the snake head on the tail of the Chimera, as it’s the weakest part of the beast. Use bladed attacks to cut off the head, rendering it unable to use Poison attacks.

The goat can be the most challenging part of the Chimera due to its own Magick attacks, which often put you to sleep and leave you vulnerable to melee attacks from the lion at the front. Avoid any blue bubbles that appear on the ground, as these are where the sleep spells will land.

Use Fire and Ice attacks against the goat’s head to defeat it and, if you can, jump onto the Chimera’s back and use melee attacks directly on the goat’s head. Once this is out of the way, you just have the lion to worry about.

Ice is the best weapon against the lion as it can freeze the Chimera, but your main focus should be dealing damage to the lion’s head. If the Chimera is knocked down at any point, focus your attacks on the lion’s head.

Ensure your party has a Mage to provide healing to the Arisen and other Pawns. With a Warrior in your party, they can tank the attacks from the Chimera to provide a distraction, while a Thief is great when attacking the goat’s head as they can jump onto its back and ignite their blades to deal fire damage.

Chimera rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a variety of rewards you can earn by defeating a Chimera. You usually find three items when looting a Chimera body at the end of a battle. The full list of potential drops is as follows:

Aged Beast-Steak

Beast-Steak

Freakish Mane

Monster Fang

Tiger Eye

Wakestone Shard

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more