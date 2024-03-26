Dragon’s Dogma 2: Tolled to Rest quest guide

There are a number of side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that hold a mystery or two, including Tolled to Rest.

The quest happens early in the story, with players being able to complete it relatively quickly. All you need to do is to take the Oxcart from Vernworth to Checkpoint Rest Town, from which you should venture northeast. Here’s everything you need to know about Tolled to Rest.

How to start Tolled to Rest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To begin Tolled to Rest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to find the entrance to Ancient Battleground, northeast from Checkpoint Rest Town. A bunch of Harpies and Goblins will likely meet you there, and they will be fighting an NPC Mage dressed in red, called Oskar. Aid him, and Oskar will ask you for your help. You should accept, which will start Tolled to Rest.

You can meet Oskar at the entrance to Ancient Battleground (the pin on the right). Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete Tolled to Rest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Tolled to Rest is essentially an escort quest, but with a twist. Oskar will ask you to help him reach the Ancient Battleground area. You need to follow Oskar further into the castle, where you’ll run across mostly Skeletons, and occasionally more Goblins. They shouldn’t cause you much trouble, though, unless you are still a low level.

Follow Oskar until you reach a room where he rings a bell, where it will be completed. Oskar will give you Ancient Battleground Key, but doesn’t tell which door it opens. Before we get to that, make sure to open chests in the bell room, since you can find Nation’s Death Knell in there, which is required for The Sorcerer’s Appraisal and Spellbound quests.

The room can be found in the middle of the hallway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get the Ancient Battleground Key, you may leave the room, run across the hall, and open the door behind wooden rubble. It contains a couple of chests, and a weapon for Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

