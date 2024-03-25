Where to find a Lich in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Lich location guide

You can find a variety of enemies while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2, and these enemies are eager to fight you. Many appear on the road between locations, but some, like the Lich, are tougher to track down and won’t appear until later in your playthrough.

The Lich is an elusive creature that’s tricky to track down. It’s a stronger foe that you should expect to take on, and you should also prepare to fight a horde of undead. A Lich is a powerful, undead spellcaster in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it uses multiple skeletons to help protect it in battle, hoping to overwhelm you.

Lich locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find a Lich outside the Crumbling Ruins during the night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve reliably found a Lich in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in two locations. The first is to the west of Bakbattahl, next to the Crumbling Ruins, and the second is further west of Bakbattahl, inside the Tomb of Al’Guttos. Both locations have a good chance of encountering a Lich, but for the first one, wait until it’s nighttime.

The first Lich location is west of the Crumbling Ruins, close to the outskirts of Bakbattahl. You might have walked by this area the first time you entered Battahl when you were making your way to the capital. I discovered a Lich wandering around this area in the dead of night, and battling against it required teamwork. A Lich regularly unleashes magical attacks against you and your allies while also summoning multiple undead enemies. You don’t want to take these foes lightly, and I find eliminating them before refocusing on the Lich is a good idea.

A Lich is hiding in the Tomb of Al’Guttos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second location is inside the Tomb of Al’Guttos. You won’t find this area walking through the main road. Instead, you need to head west of the main roads. The entrance to the Tomb of Al’Guttos is on a cliff, which you should be able to reach using any Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It only requires a simple matter of climbing up the rocks to find it.

You can regularly return to these locations after several nights of resting to fight against a Lich again. If you’re looking to level up or acquire the unique item it drops, the Wailing Crystal, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ensure that you return often for another fight.

