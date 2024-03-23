Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers players several great classes to choose from via Vocations, one of which is The Mystic Spearhand. However, this Vocation is not among the few you start out with. It can be tricky to get it, especially if you don’t know where to look.

This guide will show you how to find the Mystic Spearhand Vocation Maister and how to get the vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to find the Mystic Spearhead Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Mystic Spearhand is one of the many advanced hybrid Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is a class that allows you to perform powerful combos and use various ranged magic spells. Before you can get it, however, you’ll first have to do a few things.

You’ll have to face a dragon in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step in getting the Vocation is to finish one of Brant’s quests, called “Monster Culling.” In this quest, he tasks you with defeating several monsters across several locations. After completing the quest, you’ll naturally unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer class. Additionally, upon completing the quest, you’ll unlock a scenario back at Melve, a neighboring town to Vermund.

Make your way to Melve via Oxcart, and you’ll find that the city is under attack by a dragon. You’ll have to fend off the dragon with other NPCs in the area. This dragon spits out acid and has pulsating sores all over its body. To end the fight quickly, target the sores while avoiding his acid and regular attacks. Hit the sores on his feet and sides and climb his back to get to the sores that are out of reach. The dragon will flee once you do enough damage, and the village will be saved.

Once the village is saved, you’ll notice a hooded NPC loitering around called Sigurd, whom you fought alongside. He is the Mystic Spearhand Maister. You may spot him looking over the ocean near a cliff not far from where you fought the dragon. Approach and talk to him. Ask him about his fighting style, and he’ll tell you about the Mystic Spearhand Vocation, which you will unlock after the conversation ends.

It’s worth noting that Sigurd will be in Melve after the dragon fight for about a day. Afterward, he will leave, so it’s important to talk to him as soon as you can.

Where to find the Mystic Spearhead Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Sigurd can be found in his home at Harve Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If, for some reason, you missed Sigurd or just didn’t know he was important enough to talk to, you can still find him. After he leaves Melve, he will return to his home in Harve Village. His house is called the Coastal Hut and is the last one next to the ocean on the far right side of the local map. Go into the hut, and you’ll find him there where you can speak to him to get the Vocation.

You can also meet Sigurd in Harve before finishing any of the previous quests by heading northwest from Venworth and taking the large bridge to the right side of the map. After hitting the bridge, head west towards a cave called ‘Trevo Mine.’ Head south from there, and you’ll find yourself in Harve village. Upon entering the village, a quest called Scaly Invaders will be triggered. You’ll encounter several lizardmen whom you’ll have to defeat, and you’ll likely do this alongside Sigurd. After the fight, simply approach Sigurd if he’s still in the area or find him in his hut to get the Vocation.

