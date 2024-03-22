Category:
How to find the Fighter Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You don't need to stray too far to find this Fighter.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 04:20 pm
Image of Lennart in Melve in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Maisters are experts in their Vocation that can help you master your chosen class, whether you selected Archer, Fighter, Mage, or Thief at the beginning of the game. Conveniently for Fighters, your Maister is found very early on.

At the start of a new game in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be prompted to select one of four Vocations. To learn Vocation-exclusive abilities, you need to speak with the Maister unique to your class. You can also visit a Maister to unlearn your Vocation if you want to test out the other paths.

Who is the Figher Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Image of Lennart in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Lennart is among the first named characters you’ll meet in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Dragons Dogma 2, Lennart is the Maister for the Fighter Vocation. This is a character you meet early on after starting a new game. The father to Ulrika, Lennart is the protector of the small village of Melve.

Although you meet Lennart early into your journey, you won’t receive a teaching scroll from him until you reach the capital city and return slightly later. Aside from being the Fighter class trainer, Lennart is also key in several quests, such as Readvent of Calamity and various other dragon attacks that frequent Melve.

Where to find the Fighter Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of Lennart's House in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can reliably find Lennart in his home in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Lennart's House in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can reliably find Lennart in his home in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Lennart's House in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can reliably find Lennart in his home in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Lennart, the Fighter Maister, in Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Usually, Lennart can be found in one of two places in Melve. He is either in his home, found just across from the nearby tavern and pub, or he can be spotted patrolling the village streets. Considering how small Melve is, you shouldn’t have too much of an issue finding this recognizable warrior.

Occasionally, Lennart will deviate from his normal locations if Melve is attacked. For example, during the Readvent of Calamity quest, Lennart will appear at the village’s gate. In this instance, you won’t be able to speak with Lennart regarding Fighter training until a day has passed.

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.