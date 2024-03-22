How to unlock the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are 10 Vocations for you to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You begin the game with four; the others are available as you progress through the playthrough. The Warfarer is one of these hidden Vocations you can learn.

Recommended Videos

The way you learn about the Warfarer Vocation is tricky, as you won’t directly know you’re about to unlock it. You also can’t access it until you reach a certain part of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, so don’t expect to go straight for it shortly after starting the game. I recommend focusing on the main story and then unlocking the southern region of Battahl before making the Warfarer Vocation a priority.

Where to unlock the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find the Wayfarer Vocation at the Hot Springs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Warfarer Vocation by speaking with Lamond and completing The Sotted Sage. You encounter Lamond while visiting the Hot Springs south of Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’ve unlocked the Magick Archer Vocation, you may have visited the Hot Springs once before.

You can make Newt’s Liquor rather than buy it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive and speak to Lamond, he asks you to get him Newt Liquor. It’s a rare item, but there are several locations where you can track it down. However, one of the best methods is to craft this item yourself. You can create it by combining Fruit Wine and a Saurian tail. Saurian Tails are relatively easy to find. You can find Saurian close to the coast throughout Vernworth, and to increase your chances of this item dropping, attempt to cut the creature’s tail off. Fruit Wine is much more difficult. I got lucky and found it by opening treasure chests my Pawns pointed out as we roamed the world.

You can speak with Earland about purchasing Newt’s Liquor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was able to craft two Newt Liquors this way. However, you need three Liquors for Lamond to complete this quest. For the final one, head over to Earland, who resides in Bakbattahl. You can find him between the road to the Flamebearer Palace and the ox cart. Speak with him, and he offers to sell you one, but only the one.

Once you have all three Newt Liquours, return to Lamond at the Hot Springs and offer him those items. He’ll thank you for bringing all three, and you should unlock the Warfarer Vocation, which you can use throughout the rest of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 campaign.

