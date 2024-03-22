Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to unlock the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wayfarer is one of the many Vocations you can unlock during your Dragon's Dogma 2 journey.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:24 pm
Two Dragon's Dogma 2 characters speak to each other in a courtyard.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Vocations for you to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You begin the game with four; the others are available as you progress through the playthrough. The Warfarer is one of these hidden Vocations you can learn.

The way you learn about the Warfarer Vocation is tricky, as you won’t directly know you’re about to unlock it. You also can’t access it until you reach a certain part of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, so don’t expect to go straight for it shortly after starting the game. I recommend focusing on the main story and then unlocking the southern region of Battahl before making the Warfarer Vocation a priority.

Where to unlock the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Hot Springs location in Dragon's Dogma 2
You can find the Wayfarer Vocation at the Hot Springs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Warfarer Vocation by speaking with Lamond and completing The Sotted Sage. You encounter Lamond while visiting the Hot Springs south of Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’ve unlocked the Magick Archer Vocation, you may have visited the Hot Springs once before.

Crafting Menu to make Newt Liqour in Dragon's Dogma 2
You can make Newt’s Liquor rather than buy it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive and speak to Lamond, he asks you to get him Newt Liquor. It’s a rare item, but there are several locations where you can track it down. However, one of the best methods is to craft this item yourself. You can create it by combining Fruit Wine and a Saurian tail. Saurian Tails are relatively easy to find. You can find Saurian close to the coast throughout Vernworth, and to increase your chances of this item dropping, attempt to cut the creature’s tail off. Fruit Wine is much more difficult. I got lucky and found it by opening treasure chests my Pawns pointed out as we roamed the world.

Buying Newt Liqour location in Dragon's Dogma 2
You can speak with Earland about purchasing Newt’s Liquor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was able to craft two Newt Liquors this way. However, you need three Liquors for Lamond to complete this quest. For the final one, head over to Earland, who resides in Bakbattahl. You can find him between the road to the Flamebearer Palace and the ox cart. Speak with him, and he offers to sell you one, but only the one.

Once you have all three Newt Liquours, return to Lamond at the Hot Springs and offer him those items. He’ll thank you for bringing all three, and you should unlock the Warfarer Vocation, which you can use throughout the rest of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 campaign.

Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to earn Affinity in DD2
Image of the Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to earn Affinity in DD2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
A screenshot of a dragon breathing fire in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Can you rename your Pawn in DD2?
arisen and pawn in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Can you rename your Pawn in DD2?
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 22, 2024
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.