How to get Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, an item is rarely just an item, no matter how innocuous it may seem. Whether it’s used for item enhancement or sold for a king’s ransom to a specific merchant, nearly everything you have in your inventory has some use or another—and not even booze is safe.

Recommended Videos

Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur serve far more of a purpose than simply being expensive (and likely foul-tasting) status symbols, as they’re actually the key to unlocking the powerful Warfarer Vocation. Given that these libations are so crucial, it naturally follows that they’re devilishly hard to acquire, more so given just how opaque Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be with its directions at times. Fortunately, as with many aspects of this game, there are ideal (if well-hidden) methods you can use to easily claim your prize.

How do you obtain Fruit Wine in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Home is where the wine is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fruit Wine can be a bit difficult to get reliably, but there is one surefire source of it: Captain Brant, your guide through much of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s first act. This method is a bit circuitous and none too cheap, but it will get you a guaranteed Fruit Wine nonetheless. First, you need to raise your Affinity with Captain Brant, which you can do easily enough by following the main storyline. You won’t need to hoard bouquets or anything; simply following his questline to the coronation is enough.

Next, you’ll need some real estate of your own. The easiest way to do this is by completing the A Place To Call Home sidequest, which gives you the option to buy a house in Vernworth for a cool 20,000 gold. Once you do, people you’ve befriended in Vernworth will start leaving gifts at your door—including Captain Brant, who graciously gives you a bottle of rare Fruit Wine. House gifts don’t appear to be granted multiple times, so you’ll have to turn to other methods if you want more Fruit Wine.

Unfortunately, Brant’s gift is the only way we’ve discovered so far to get a guaranteed Fruit Wine. For more, you’ll have to scour the contents of randomized chests across the land, any of which might hold additional bottles. Fortunately, you only need this one bottle of Fruit Wine to fulfill the item’s only practical use.

How to get Newt Liqueur and complete The Sotted Sage in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not found in any old tavern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bad news is that three bottles of Newt Liqueur are required to unlock the Warfarer, which is one of the game’s newly added Vocations. The Warfare Maister won’t teach you his ways unless you’ve brought him his favorite drink, as he’s opted to take a vacation at the hot springs.

The good news is that if you’ve already accrued some Fruit Wine using the steps outlined earlier, acquiring it is as easy as hunting down some Saurians. Newt Liqueur can be created by combining Fruit Wine and Saurian Tails in your inventory, thus allowing you to recreate a recipe described as “closely guarded” with almost comical ease.

Saurians are absolutely everywhere in southern Vermund and Battahl, so you likely have a tail in your inventory already. If not, simply target their tails next time you get into a roadside scuffle with them. The precise variety of tail doesn’t seem to matter, so throwing down with regular or poison Saurians will still get you the bottle you need to deliver.

Brant’s guaranteed Fruit Wine drop will account for one of your necessary bottles of Newt Liqueur, and you can buy another one for 2,000 gold from Earland at Flamebearer Palace in Bakbattahl. Finally, you’ll be able to purchase another Newt Liqueur outright from Higgs’ Tavern Stand, also in Bakbattahl, for 5,000 gold—but this option is only available to Beastren characters!

Humans will need to visit a barberie to change their character or purchase a Beastren mask from Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop at the Border Checkpoint Rest Town to avoid being thrown in gaol at the aforementioned Tavern Stand. While it may sound like a lot of trouble to go to, it’s more than worth it as a necessary step on the path to unlocking the powerful Warfarer Vocation.

With this knowledge in hand, you should have no difficulty assembling everything you need. Best of luck, and remember not to drink the liquor before you can hand it over.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more