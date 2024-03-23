How to find the Archer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By leveling up each Vocation on your Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are getting the chance to learn a Maister’s Teaching from Vocation’s Master. The case is no different with the Archer.

Recommended Videos

To claim a Maister’s Teaching in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you usually have to max out affinity with a certain NPC, which often comes at an expense of completing a certain side quest. To unlock Heavenly Shot, a special Archer ability, you need to gain maximum affinity with Taliesin, an Elf found in Sacred Arbor, who’s an Archer Maister. You can do it by completing the Trial of Archery.

How to complete the Trial of Archery in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Trial of Archery can be started by talking to Glyndwr, an Elf stationed in the marketplace of Vernworth, right next to the forgery in the city’s marketplace. At first, he will ask you to bring him any Bow, which you can obtain at the forgery. Once you do so, he will ask you to meet him in Malachite Forest, after which he’ll return to Vernworth. That’s where the Trial of Archery begins. Before you venture forward, though, we suggest you have a companion that knows the Elvish language.

Glyndwr can be found in Vernworth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glyndwr will ask you to accompany him in the Trial of Archery, which you should accept. You will be tasked to meet him in the Malachite Forest once again, with the marker pointed out on your map. Then, you will have to accompany him to Sacred Arbor, where you will learn from Taliesin the trial can’t be done, as Glyndwr’s sister, Doireann, has been abducted by an Ogre. The creature took her to the Ancestral Chamber, where you should go with Glyndwr to bring her back.

Ancestral Chamber is just east of Sacred Arbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering Ancestral Chamber, you’ll realize a few Elves have already made it to the Dungeon and are fighting the Ogre. Glyndwr will ask you to carry Doireann to a safe location, outside Ancestral Chamber, once he shoots the monster. We advise you to do so since the Ogre is quite strong and may cause some damage to Doireann if you fight it.

This Ogre is quite perilous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you leave the Ancestral Chamber with Doireann, a conversation between you, Glyndwr, and Taliesin. The latter will express his gratitude to you and claim you’re welcome in Sacred Arbor whenever you want. Glyndwr will also hint you should speak to Taliesin once again when you have the chance.

How to find the Archer Maister and learn Archer-Maister’s Teaching in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The job is done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the conversation is over, wait a day and visit Taliesin in Sacred Arbor. He will claim, “You are worthy to learn the greatest technique I have mastered,” and will gift you with Hunter’s Secret, a scroll that teaches you Heavenly Shot. With that under your belt, you will have learned the strongest Archer ability in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more