How to learn Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2

At one point in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, you’re likely to come across Sacred Arbor, an Elvish village deep in the forest. However, at first you won’t understand a single word coming from the Elves, since you need to learn their language.

Sacred Arbor and Elves play a major role in certain side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For example, you will visit the town if you’re helping Glyndwr in the Trial of Archery side quest. But, as we explained, if you want to shop wares and complete other side quests in Sacred Arbor, understanding Elvish will be pretty pivotal.

How to learn Elvish language in Dragon’s Dogma 2

So far, we’ve yet to discover a way to learn Elvish as Arisen in the game. But, there is a way to understand it if you have a Pawn with Woodland Wordsmith Specialization. Unfortunately, we don’t know how to obtain the Specialization yet, though, there are plenty of other players’ Pawns who already have it under their belt.

Mr Whiskers is my translator at this moment. Hardly recommend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Therefore, to understand Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2, visit the main Rift Stone in Vernworth and browse for a Pawn with Woodland Wordsmith Specialization. Once you recruit one, you can journey forward toward Sacred Arbor.

Sacred Arbor location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s way up north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sacred Arbor is located deep down in the Malachite Forest, which is hard to navigate through at first. It’s really dense and full of perilous enemies, such as Chimeras and Orgs. But, once you reach the Malachite Forest, simply follow the path towards northwest part of the area, and you will eventually reach the location.

You should follow Glyndwr’s quest to learn more about Sacred Arbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elvish village is also a part of Glyndwr’s storyline, which eventually will allow you to discover the Archer Maister. The side quest is called Trial of Archery, and you can start the questline by speaking to Glyndwr in the center of Vernworth’s marketplace.

