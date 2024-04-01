Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged weapons, listed

The Dragonforged becomes a prominent figure near the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2. After all, he holds the key to getting some of the best weapons.
Running into individuals who claim to be former Arisen isn’t reassuring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the Dragonforged appears genuine amid the imposters. Rather than embroiling himself in a quest to overthrow the dynasty, he opts to remain in his cave, amassing Wyrmslife Crystals. Fortunately, this presents a golden opportunity to trade these crystals for high-quality weaponry.
All Dragonforged weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Here’s every weapon you can get from the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2:
|Appearance
|Weapon
|Vocation
|Stats
|Cost (Wyrmslife Crystals)
|Dragon’s Aegis
|Fighter
|Strength: 186
Magick: 0
|40 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Bite
|Warrior
|Strength:380
Magick: 0
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Fighter
|Strength: 351
Magick: 0
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Nous
|Mage
|Strength: 350
Magick: 430
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Rancor
|Archer
|Strength: 308
Magick: 0
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Vein
|Thief
|Strength: 330
Magick: 0
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragon’s Wit
|Sorcerer
|Strength: 126
Magick: 440
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Dragonswail Litany
|Trickster
|Strength: 200
Magick: 325
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Grianmhar
|Magick Archer
|Strength: 0
Magick: 420
|110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Lindworm Fang
|Mystic Spearhand
|Strength: 430
Magick: 405
|110
How to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The best way to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to focus on defeating Drakes and Lesser Dragons.
Where to find Drakes and Lesser Dragons
- In Melve
- Northwest of the Nameless Village
- Northwest of Harve
- North of Ancient Battleground
- In the Dragon’s Breath Tower
- Near the Oracle in the Battahl Forest
- North of the Volcanic Island
- South of the Volcanic Island
How to defeat Drakes and Lesser Dragons
Both Drakes and Lesser Dragons are formidable foes. Here are a few tips on how to defeat them:
- Weak spot: Aim for the head to deal more damage. When a heart becomes visible on the draconic enemy’s chest, make hitting it your top priority.
- Best team: Make sure to bring a Mage for healing support and a Warrior to unleash heavy damage on the draconic enemy’s weak spots. The rest is up to you.
- Dangerous attacks: Don’t stand still when any draconic enemy starts flying and uses their hand to conjure a purple or red spell. Look out for the Pawn conversion and fire breath moves.
- Purple spell: Deals relentless lightning damage to you and your allies. Keep sprinting away from danger until the attack is over.
- Red spell: Unleashes a fire meteorite on the battlefield. Again, dodge away from it and revive fallen allies as needed.
- Pawn conversion: Converts one of your pawns into their ally. Defeat this Pawn and revive them to get them back on your side.
- Fire breath: Exhales flames over a 180-degree arc. Dodge sideways until you’re out of danger.
Drakes reward 10 Wyrmslife Crystals, whereas Lesser Dragons reward 15 Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.