Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged weapons, listed

The Dragonforged becomes a prominent figure near the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2. After all, he holds the key to getting some of the best weapons.

Running into individuals who claim to be former Arisen isn’t reassuring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the Dragonforged appears genuine amid the imposters. Rather than embroiling himself in a quest to overthrow the dynasty, he opts to remain in his cave, amassing Wyrmslife Crystals. Fortunately, this presents a golden opportunity to trade these crystals for high-quality weaponry.

All Dragonforged weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here’s every weapon you can get from the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Appearance Weapon Vocation Stats Cost (Wyrmslife Crystals) Dragon’s Aegis Fighter Strength: 186

Magick: 0 40 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Bite Warrior Strength:380

Magick: 0 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Dogma Fighter Strength: 351

Magick: 0 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Nous Mage Strength: 350

Magick: 430 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Rancor Archer Strength: 308

Magick: 0 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Vein Thief Strength: 330

Magick: 0 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon’s Wit Sorcerer Strength: 126

Magick: 440 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragonswail Litany Trickster Strength: 200

Magick: 325 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Grianmhar Magick Archer Strength: 0

Magick: 420 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Lindworm Fang Mystic Spearhand Strength: 430

Magick: 405 110

How to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Where to meet up with the Dragonforged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to focus on defeating Drakes and Lesser Dragons.

Where to find Drakes and Lesser Dragons

In Melve

Northwest of the Nameless Village

Northwest of Harve

North of Ancient Battleground

In the Dragon’s Breath Tower

Near the Oracle in the Battahl Forest

North of the Volcanic Island

South of the Volcanic Island

How to defeat Drakes and Lesser Dragons

Both Drakes and Lesser Dragons are formidable foes. Here are a few tips on how to defeat them:

Weak spot: Aim for the head to deal more damage. When a heart becomes visible on the draconic enemy’s chest, make hitting it your top priority.

Aim for the head to deal more damage. When a heart becomes visible on the draconic enemy’s chest, make hitting it your top priority. Best team: Make sure to bring a Mage for healing support and a Warrior to unleash heavy damage on the draconic enemy’s weak spots. The rest is up to you.

Make sure to bring a Mage for healing support and a Warrior to unleash heavy damage on the draconic enemy’s weak spots. The rest is up to you. Dangerous attacks: Don’t stand still when any draconic enemy starts flying and uses their hand to conjure a purple or red spell. Look out for the Pawn conversion and fire breath moves. Purple spell: Deals relentless lightning damage to you and your allies. Keep sprinting away from danger until the attack is over. Red spell: Unleashes a fire meteorite on the battlefield. Again, dodge away from it and revive fallen allies as needed. Pawn conversion: Converts one of your pawns into their ally. Defeat this Pawn and revive them to get them back on your side. Fire breath: Exhales flames over a 180-degree arc. Dodge sideways until you’re out of danger.

Don’t stand still when any draconic enemy starts flying and uses their hand to conjure a purple or red spell. Look out for the Pawn conversion and fire breath moves.

Drakes reward 10 Wyrmslife Crystals, whereas Lesser Dragons reward 15 Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

