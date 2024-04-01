Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged weapons, listed

Defeat Dragons, hand over crystals, get the best weapons. Repeat.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 06:30 am
Dragonforged sitting in his cave DD2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragonforged becomes a prominent figure near the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2. After all, he holds the key to getting some of the best weapons.

Recommended Videos

Running into individuals who claim to be former Arisen isn’t reassuring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the Dragonforged appears genuine amid the imposters. Rather than embroiling himself in a quest to overthrow the dynasty, he opts to remain in his cave, amassing Wyrmslife Crystals. Fortunately, this presents a golden opportunity to trade these crystals for high-quality weaponry.

All Dragonforged weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here’s every weapon you can get from the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

AppearanceWeaponVocationStatsCost (Wyrmslife Crystals)
Dragon’s AegisFighterStrength: 186
Magick: 0		40 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s BiteWarriorStrength:380
Magick: 0		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s DogmaFighterStrength: 351
Magick: 0		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s NousMageStrength: 350
Magick: 430		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s RancorArcherStrength: 308
Magick: 0		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s VeinThiefStrength: 330
Magick: 0		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragon’s WitSorcererStrength: 126
Magick: 440		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Dragonswail LitanyTricksterStrength: 200
Magick: 325		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
GrianmharMagick ArcherStrength: 0
Magick: 420		110 Wyrmslife Crystals
Lindworm FangMystic SpearhandStrength: 430
Magick: 405		110

How to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragonforged location iN DD2 map
Where to meet up with the Dragonforged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to focus on defeating Drakes and Lesser Dragons.

Where to find Drakes and Lesser Dragons

  • In Melve
  • Northwest of the Nameless Village
  • Northwest of Harve
  • North of Ancient Battleground
  • In the Dragon’s Breath Tower
  • Near the Oracle in the Battahl Forest
  • North of the Volcanic Island
  • South of the Volcanic Island

How to defeat Drakes and Lesser Dragons

Both Drakes and Lesser Dragons are formidable foes. Here are a few tips on how to defeat them:

  • Weak spot: Aim for the head to deal more damage. When a heart becomes visible on the draconic enemy’s chest, make hitting it your top priority.
  • Best team: Make sure to bring a Mage for healing support and a Warrior to unleash heavy damage on the draconic enemy’s weak spots. The rest is up to you.
  • Dangerous attacks: Don’t stand still when any draconic enemy starts flying and uses their hand to conjure a purple or red spell. Look out for the Pawn conversion and fire breath moves.
    • Purple spell: Deals relentless lightning damage to you and your allies. Keep sprinting away from danger until the attack is over.
    • Red spell: Unleashes a fire meteorite on the battlefield. Again, dodge away from it and revive fallen allies as needed.
    • Pawn conversion: Converts one of your pawns into their ally. Defeat this Pawn and revive them to get them back on your side.
    • Fire breath: Exhales flames over a 180-degree arc. Dodge sideways until you’re out of danger.

Drakes reward 10 Wyrmslife Crystals, whereas Lesser Dragons reward 15 Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged armor and accessories, listed
Dragonforged in his cave iN DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged armor and accessories, listed
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen facing a Dragon.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to find On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A screenshot of Isaac holding the On the Trasnference of Souls in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged armor and accessories, listed
Dragonforged in his cave iN DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged armor and accessories, listed
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen facing a Dragon.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to find On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A screenshot of Isaac holding the On the Trasnference of Souls in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 1, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?