Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to reach the Unmoored World in DD2

But do you actually want to unlock it?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:16 am
Dragon falling in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image by Dot Esports

After exploring every corner of Vermund and Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s finally time to venture into a whole new, Unmoored World.

Just like in the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 plays into the idea of the vicious Dragon versus Arisen cycle being broken by the player’s will. If you’ve heard of the true ending and Unmoored World in DD2, then you’re probably curious about how to unlock this secret area. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma Arisen riding the Dragon
Flying across Vermund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Unmoored World, you must complete all main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and choose to face off against the Dragon. Then, during the flying cutscene with the Dragon, climb onto the Dragon’s chest where the heart is and stab yourself with the Godsbane Sword

Keep in mind that this is the point of no return in DD2. After the encounter with the Dragon, you either start a New Game Plus or enter the Unmoored World, which completely changes Vernmund and Battahl as you know them.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

  1. Complete all main quests in Vernworth and Battahl until you get to A New Godsway. After bringing 15 Wyrmslife Crystals to Ambrosius, you get the Godsbane Sword.
  2. Face off against Talos in The Guardian Gigantus and meet with the Dragon in Legacy. Here, choose to face off against the Dragon instead of sacrificing your Beloved.
  3. When the controllable cutscene of the Arisen riding the Draogn to the battlefield kicks in, rush to the Dragon’s chest looking for its heart. Then, open your inventory look for the Godsbane Sword, and use it.

This prompts a cutscene in which you both plummet into the sea, awakening in the Unmoored World.

Arisen Stabbing Dragon's heart in DD2
Arisen stabbing themselves and the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are already on the battlefield with the Dragon, go through with the boss fight and defeat him. This prompts a coronation cutscene, but instead of sitting on the throne, approach the hooded man with a blue aura sitting on a table left of the golden throne. His name is Pathfinder and, if you insist on speaking with him, he takes you back to the cutscene in which you’re riding a dragon and you can unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Unmoored World isn’t just an ending but a new chapter. You get around three hours of new quests and gameplay to get to the true conclusion

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?