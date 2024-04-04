Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to reach the Unmoored World in DD2

After exploring every corner of Vermund and Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s finally time to venture into a whole new, Unmoored World.

Just like in the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 plays into the idea of the vicious Dragon versus Arisen cycle being broken by the player’s will. If you’ve heard of the true ending and Unmoored World in DD2, then you’re probably curious about how to unlock this secret area. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Flying across Vermund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Unmoored World, you must complete all main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and choose to face off against the Dragon. Then, during the flying cutscene with the Dragon, climb onto the Dragon’s chest where the heart is and stab yourself with the Godsbane Sword.

Keep in mind that this is the point of no return in DD2. After the encounter with the Dragon, you either start a New Game Plus or enter the Unmoored World, which completely changes Vernmund and Battahl as you know them.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Complete all main quests in Vernworth and Battahl until you get to A New Godsway. After bringing 15 Wyrmslife Crystals to Ambrosius, you get the Godsbane Sword. Face off against Talos in The Guardian Gigantus and meet with the Dragon in Legacy. Here, choose to face off against the Dragon instead of sacrificing your Beloved. When the controllable cutscene of the Arisen riding the Draogn to the battlefield kicks in, rush to the Dragon’s chest looking for its heart. Then, open your inventory look for the Godsbane Sword, and use it.

This prompts a cutscene in which you both plummet into the sea, awakening in the Unmoored World.

Arisen stabbing themselves and the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are already on the battlefield with the Dragon, go through with the boss fight and defeat him. This prompts a coronation cutscene, but instead of sitting on the throne, approach the hooded man with a blue aura sitting on a table left of the golden throne. His name is Pathfinder and, if you insist on speaking with him, he takes you back to the cutscene in which you’re riding a dragon and you can unlock the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Unmoored World isn’t just an ending but a new chapter. You get around three hours of new quests and gameplay to get to the true conclusion.

