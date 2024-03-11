Dragon’s Dogma 2 romance, explained: Is the Beloved System coming back?

Most roleplaying games today have some form of romance, and many fans are hoping Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have a new Beloved System—which appeared in the series’ first installment, Dragon’s Dogma—or at least some kind of romance mechanic.

Here’s everything we know about romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Will there be a Beloved System?

Any named NPC is romanceable. Image via CAPCOM

Although CAPCOM hasn’t officially confirmed it, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will likely have a new and improved Beloved System, as the devs have teased there will be romance and sexual content in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

What is the Beloved System?

As the name suggests, the Beloved System revolves around romance or, more specifically, increasing your affinity with any NPC. In Dragon’s Dogma, our Beloved wasn’t someone we could pick. On top of that, they were based on affinity levels, which increased or decreased depending on the gifts we’d give NPCs and the quests we’d complete for them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 romance, explained

While we know there will be some kind of possible romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we don’t yet know if it’s a totally new romance system or a new and improved Beloved System.

CAPCOM has mentioned there will be romanceable NPCs that may even fight for Arisen’s affection, which almost seems like a jealousy system. This system was first mentioned in Jackdaw’s Love and Romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 video from early March. In addition to the jealousy system, we also know Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have:

Romanceable characters, which include almost all named NPCs , with your choices then impacting these characters.

, with your choices then impacting these characters. Four romance options that are intertwined with the campaign.

that are intertwined with the campaign. Items that can help increase affinity levels . If you pre-purchase the digital deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will get the Heartfelt Pendant, deepening the bonds between the gifter and giftee.

. If you pre-purchase the digital deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will get the Heartfelt Pendant, deepening the bonds between the gifter and giftee. More intricate relationship systems where NPCs can form relationships with other NPCs.

Even though the Beloved System hasn’t been officially confirmed, there will be new and improved romance options for you to enjoy in Dragon’s Dogma 2.