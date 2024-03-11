Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 romance, explained: Is the Beloved System coming back?

Romance is in the air.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 11:41 pm
Ulrika an important story NPC in DD2
Image via CAPCOM

Most roleplaying games today have some form of romance, and many fans are hoping Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have a new Beloved System—which appeared in the series’ first installment, Dragon’s Dogma—or at least some kind of romance mechanic.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Will there be a Beloved System?

A scene from Dragon's Dogma 2
Any named NPC is romanceable. Image via CAPCOM

Although CAPCOM hasn’t officially confirmed it, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will likely have a new and improved Beloved System, as the devs have teased there will be romance and sexual content in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

What is the Beloved System?

As the name suggests, the Beloved System revolves around romance or, more specifically, increasing your affinity with any NPC. In Dragon’s Dogma, our Beloved wasn’t someone we could pick. On top of that, they were based on affinity levels, which increased or decreased depending on the gifts we’d give NPCs and the quests we’d complete for them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 romance, explained

While we know there will be some kind of possible romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we don’t yet know if it’s a totally new romance system or a new and improved Beloved System.

CAPCOM has mentioned there will be romanceable NPCs that may even fight for Arisen’s affection, which almost seems like a jealousy system. This system was first mentioned in Jackdaw’s Love and Romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 video from early March. In addition to the jealousy system, we also know Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have:

  • Romanceable characters, which include almost all named NPCs, with your choices then impacting these characters.
  • Four romance options that are intertwined with the campaign.
  • Items that can help increase affinity levels. If you pre-purchase the digital deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will get the Heartfelt Pendant, deepening the bonds between the gifter and giftee.
  • More intricate relationship systems where NPCs can form relationships with other NPCs.

Even though the Beloved System hasn’t been officially confirmed, there will be new and improved romance options for you to enjoy in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

related content
Read Article What is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? What your Moniker means for your created character
Promotional image of The Sphinx, a giant monster in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? What your Moniker means for your created character
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 10, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2’s: All confirmed races in character creator
Glyndwr in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s: All confirmed races in character creator
Hayley Andrews and others Hayley Andrews and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?
Antonia Haynes and others Antonia Haynes and others Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? What your Moniker means for your created character
Promotional image of The Sphinx, a giant monster in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? What your Moniker means for your created character
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 10, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2’s: All confirmed races in character creator
Glyndwr in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s: All confirmed races in character creator
Hayley Andrews and others Hayley Andrews and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a demo?
Antonia Haynes and others Antonia Haynes and others Mar 8, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.