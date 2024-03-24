Dragon’s Dogma 2 gift guide: Which gifts should you give to NPCs?

Dragon’s Dogma 2, just like any modern-day RPG, has romance and building a relationship feature. Precisely because of this, you can give NPCs gifts and build a relationship with them, but what should you get them?

It’s important to know that all NPCs have their preferences, and getting just any cheap gift won’t work. You have to get the gifts that they actually like, and these will cost you a pretty penny. So, how to find it for yourself which gifts should you give to NPCs in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Which gift should you give to NPCs in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You should always give NPCs their affinity items when trying to romance them. Affinity items are, in short, the things they like and if you get them, your relationship will improve. Even though you can give NPCs items you don’t want or like, I recommend just get them things they actually want. This should speed up building the relationship drastically.

You can see which gifts NPCs like by opening logbook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to find out which item NPCs want is by opening the menu (use the Escape button on PC for this), and then choosing History and NPC Logbook. Under the logbook, you can select any NPC you’ve met so far and see which gift they prefer under LIkes. The description normally includes expensive, beautiful, adorable, and interesting items. If you give the wrong gift, your Affinity with the NPC might go down.

How to give an item to an NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

After you interact with the NPC, you’ll see the GIft option in the bottom right corner. Choose that, and you’ll get an interface where you can see all your items and you select which one you want to give as a gift. Be careful when giving gifts because giving a wrong one might set you and your romance goals back. If you’re just giving the NPC the items they want, it should take you two to three days to increase their Affinity.

Where to get gifts for NPCs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can get gifts for NPCs by either buying them off others in town for gold or by defeating powerful foes in the wilderness. It all depends on what type of gift you’re after. If you’re, for example, trying to get an expensive gift, the odds are that shopkeepers will have an item that suits your needs are high. You can also find items while in the wilderness. Just make sure the NPCs like what you brought them.

How to know if an NPC likes the item you’ve given them in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You can tell if an NPC likes the item or not by looking at their cheeks. If they blush, they like it, and your relationship will grow. The easiest way is to find one item that they like, and then get them a couple of those. Even though this is the safest method to farm Affinity with an NPC, you may lose some progress while you find the right item for your sweetheart.

