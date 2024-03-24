Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to give gifts to NPCs

There are hundreds of NPCs and characters to interact with in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and you can raise your affinity level with each of them by giving gifts—but how exactly do you do it? We’ve got the answer here.

Giving gifts in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to NPCs can progress specific questlines, including unlocking the path to the romance scene with Wilhelmina by completing her quests and opening the door to romancing Ulrika.

If there is an NPC you have taken a liking to and want to increase your affinity with, we’ve got a detailed guide on the steps you need to take to give them a gift.

How to give NPC gifts in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A quick click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Giving gifts to NPCs is one of the best ways to increase affinity and can be done easily, though it is not made immediately clear how this mechanic works. If you want to give a gift to an NPC, follow these steps:

Interact with an NPC (Hold B on Xbox, Circle on PlayStation).

During the dialogue pop-up, hit the gift button (X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation).

Select a gift from your inventory.

Select “Yes” on the pop-up that appears.

The option to give an NPC a gift may not appear in some occasions. This often occurs when there is a questline to be completed involving the character, or if they are directly tied into the current stage of the main story.

If you encounter an NPC you cannot give a gift to, return at a later date and try again. Remember that different NPCs favor different gifts and opting for a gift they do not like can result in their affinity decreasing.

Completing certain quests and making certain decisions also influences the affinity of an NPC to your character, which can also be directly affected by your behavior towards other NPCs—so tread lightly.

