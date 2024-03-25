The Mage is usually shunned in Dragon’s Dogma 2 due to its lack of proper DPS and slow cast time. However, the class can still do a whole lot if worked around properly.

Here is our best Mage build in Dragon’s Dogma 2 including the ideal Augments, abilities, and gear you should chase to improve your character.

Best Mage Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your Mage build will vary depending on your preference for either healing or damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you opt for a Healer Mage, the most important Augment here is Beatitude, which will significantly amplify your healing or curative powers and allow you to keep both yourself and your party constantly at maximum health.

If building for damage, you should probably consider prioritizing either Intervention or Perpetuation—both of which are key for your squishiness and damage output. The latter gives a solid boost to your elemental enchantments, though as with any class, you should take all the Augments you can get. If you find yourself lacking in Vocation XP (DCP), check out our Vocation leveling guide to save yourself a headache.

Best Healer Mage skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you go the Healing path, it’s also good to have some DPS options as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mages are a versatile bunch, and they can prioritize either being a healer letting their party do the heavy lifting, or being a spellcaster capable of dishing out serious damage. Therefore we will cover both and keep it brief so you can easily figure out which path suits you the best. Keep in mind that for DPS you might want to look at the Sorcerer Vocation rather than the Mage, but Mages are still okay for solid damage.

I personally run a Healer Mage as my main Pawn and give her a combination of solid damage output and lots of healing. High Flagration is a core part of this build, as it can set most enemies on fire in a single cast and take out flying enemies with ease.

Lightning Affinity significantly boosts your party’s damage output, while Argent Succor and High Empyrean are there to keep everyone safe and sound and at the top of their game. A Healer Mage can literally save your life, though it is very squishy and enemies tend to prioritize attacking it. If you decide to run this build, keep your distance.

Best Damage Mage skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Damage Mages need lots of offensive skills, and Spellhold makes their casting viable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a Damage Mage, you will want to discard healing skills almost entirely. The Damage Mage has many offensive tools at their disposal, including a massive wave of ice in High Frigor, quick-casting spells with the High Spellhold, and a mighty defensive tool in the High Palladium.

Of course, as with the Healer Mage, High Frigor is almost a must-have due to its massive damage and potential to set enemies on fire. This skill can also stun bosses, which makes it a powerful addition to your build.

Spellhold will allow you to queue spells and cast them in quick succession and is also a must: With it, you will genuinely be a powerful Mage rather than an innocent bystander.

Best Mage Weapon in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Goblin Bane is obtainable from vendors in Battahl, though for a hefty price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most powerful Mage weapon in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Goblin Bane, obtainable as soon as you arrive in Battahl. The weapon is a lot cheaper than others in the shops and by a wide margin. Though still relatively expensive and somewhat difficult to upgrade, the Goblin Bane has ridiculous strength and will boost both your Healing and Damage output, depending on which route you choose. You should pick it up on your first visit to Bakbattahl.

Best Mage Armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Though revealing, this armor set is fantastic and obtainable for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can only use the armor pieces specifically made for it, and the Mage is no exception. Though there is a wide array of clothing to choose from, I found this set to be the most effective and well-rounded.

Farseer’s Circlet

The Farseer’s Circlet is mighty expensive, but you can still get it for free by completing certain missions which I won’t spoil for you (they’re in Battahl). It can also be easily upgraded with materials that are not so hard to come by.

Stargazer’s Garb

Obtainable from the merchant in Battahl standing next to the zipline station. You also get it as a quest reward, so if you don’t have the cash (50,000 gold for both pieces) you can progress through some missions and you’ll stumble upon it eventually.

Spellweaver’s Waistcloth

Alongside the above, it forms a unique Mage armor set, which looks dashing and straight out of Conan the Barbarian. Both of these pieces offer massive Magick Defense and though they are very revealing, they do actually protect you.

Ceremonial Cape

Capes in DD2 look quite unseemly but can offer significant defensive stat boosts, and so does the Ceremonial Cape which not only looks well with the rest of the armor set, but also has some good stats to boot.

Ring of Exultation and Ring of Momentum

This pair of rings will ensure you have enough HP and Stamina to roll through all the enemies you encounter. Mages are quite squishy and immobile and thus vulnerable to attacks, and any enhancement to the health and Stamina departments is a welcome one.

Are Mages better as Pawns?

Mages are fantastic and unparalleled healers and are thus more suited for an AI-controlled pawn than anything else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my experience, I’ve found the Mage to be much more adequate as a Pawn. They lack the crucial elements of a powerful player-controlled class and cannot compare to the Thief, or the Warrior, or even the Sorcerer. They are what you start with if you wish to go on a spellcasting adventure and upgrading to a Sorcerer or Trickster might be the better path to take.

However, Mages offer unprecedented healing and are thus the best as support Pawns which will always keep you and your other subordinates healthy and ready to go and provide additional DPS should the need arise.

