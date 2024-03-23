Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Thief build – Augments, abilities, and gear

The Thief is one of the earliest classes available to Dragon’s Dogma 2 players, and it’s definitely underrated. To unlock the Thief’s full potential, here’s our Dragon’s Dogma 2 Thief build, including the best Augments, abilities, and gear.

Best Thief Augments

Every class can have several Augments equipped at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Augment you can pick up on the Thief is undoubtedly Gratification, which will restore a small bit of health each time you take an enemy down. As a squishy class, the Thief cannot take much damage before going down, so any bit of restoration or curative effect helps tremendously. Since you can slot in multiple Augments at a time, you can pick out anything else that suits your style, but Gratification is an absolute must-have.

Best Thief Skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Thief is a nuclear powerhouse, though the class may not seem like it at first. It trades off its defenses for massive damage potential. The Thief’s skills are all capable of wrecking even the most powerful of enemies—and quickly, too.

Skull Splitter

Slice and dice through your enemies with Skull Splitter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The must-have Thief skill is Skull Splitter, which is fantastic to take against enemies of every size and Vocation. Other than allowing you to roleplay as Levi from Attack on Titan, the Skull Splitter Thief skill rends through healthbars like no other ability. It’s also fairly spammable and you can cast it immediately after landing—just ensure you have enough stamina, otherwise you’re dead.

Draw and Quarter

The only downside of Draw and Quarter is sometimes, you can’t see what’s going on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Particularly useful against sizeable enemies, the Draw and Quarter Thief skill is an upgraded version of the Gut and Run skill, which is pulled off by climbing on top of enemies with Twin Fangs and striking at their weak spot. With elemental buffs, the damage you will do is astronomical, and it is almost guaranteed to drop the big guy on the ground where the enemy is likely to remain for a while. This allows for easy beatdowns and, coupled with Skull Splitter, could equal a full healthbar or two of free damage.

Ignited Blades

Truly a song of ice and fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elemental damage you gain from having fire-imbued daggers is immense and is a no-brainer. The best part is how it adds Fire to weapons that are already elementally charged for more bonus damage. I take Ignited Blades everywhere I go, and I don’t even think about leaving a town without them. Reminder: Don’t use the upgraded Thief Maister version. Dealing damage to yourself is never worth it, especially as a Thief.

Implicate

Can’t go wrong with a grappling hook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An upgraded version of the Ensnare skill, which is available early on, is a must-have for the Thief. You cannot reach flying enemies, at least not usually, and Implicate will help you take them down for a quick Twin Fangs execution. It won’t always bring an enemy down, however. And if the enemy is large enough, they’ll be able to withstand your attempts at tackling them to the ground.

Best Thief Weapon

The Frosted Edges are a formidable pair of daggers available early in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Thief has many weapon types to choose from, though I am inclined to recommend just one: Frosted Edges. These Frost-imbued daggers can dish out massive damage with a high percent chance to cause a freezing effect on enemies, big or small. What’s more, the Frosted Edges can still be elementally enhanced with the Ignited Blades skill or by your Mage. They are a fantastic pair of daggers, can be cheaply upgraded, and have high-tier versions that deal even more obscene damage.

Best Thief Armor

The Thief can equip lots of different armor pieces, though I found these to be the most efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every class, the Thief has access to a myriad of different armor sets and pieces which all come with their pros and cons.

Midnight Turban

This cheap item becomes accessible in Battahl and is a fantastic headgear choice for the Thief. It has solid defenses and resistance and is easily obtainable.

Rampart Breaker

Combined with the leggings, which we’ll cover next, the Rampart Breaker forms one of the Thief’s base armor sets. It provides you with fantastic defensive stats, resistance to all sorts of Debilitations and is generally a well-rounded piece of armor. Keep in mind that it may not come in cheap, but if you collect enough coin, you can purchase it from the armorer in Battahl.

Thief’s Gaiters

The Thief’s Gaiters are a well-rounded pair of leggings for the Thief, obtainable for free from one of the Thief-Maister’s accomplices. It’s free, offers solid stats, and looks mighty fine, especially when combined with the Rampart Breaker.

Expeditioner’s Cloak

The cloaks are numerous in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and it can be difficult to choose one. I personally run the Expeditioner’s Cloak found in the Vernworth Castle, because it’s high fashion and fits well with my build.

Ring of Exultation – Ring of Awareness

This pair of rings will boost your HP and resistance to the Sleep Debilitation, which can prove quite lethal for the vulnerable Thief.

Recommended Pawns for the Thief

Can’t do much as a Thief without a good Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Thief is a highly vulnerable class that is always open to taking high amounts damage which can often prove lethal. Even the Hobgoblins can kill you in a few good swings, so you will need the proper entourage of Pawns to keep you safe and well-defended. Every player looking to play as the Thief efficiently will need at least one Warrior and one Mage Pawn. Warriors can tank a ton of damage that would otherwise go your way, and Mages can heal tremendously, alongside helping out with airborne enemies.

