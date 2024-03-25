Category:
How to beat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

Get off of me, you hairy thing.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Mar 25, 2024 06:24 am
ogre covering the Arisen in slime
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you like it or not, you run into many Ogres in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey.

Maybe you’re cruising on an Oxcart to Melve or taking a leisurely walk in Vernworth when an Ogre barges in to ruin your day. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re usually in control of your fate—except when a towering, hairy Ogre crashes the party to turn your day sour. I’ll help you defeat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Ogres Weakness in Dragon’s Dogma 2

ogre on fire DD2
On fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ogres are weak to Ice and Fire damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They can also be put to sleep easily, a state in which they take more damage. Their weak spot is their head, so smack them right in the face.

Best strategy to beat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2

ogre taking damage
Aim for the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best strategy to defeat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to exploit its attraction to female-looking Arisens and deal as much Fire and Ice-aspected damage as possible on its head.

The best team to bring to a battle against an Ogre is a Fighter or Warrior female tank, a Sorcerer or Mage with Ice or Fire spells, a Thief, and an Archer. This party composition only works if the only female party member is the Fighter or Warrior, who should work as a tank to draw the Ogre’s attention, while the rest of the team focuses on unleashing damage.

  • Melee units should climb on the Ogre’s back and aim for their head to deal the most damage. Keep an eye on your stamina bar and the Ogre’s back-dropping attack.
  • Ranged units should aim their spells and arrows at the Ogre’s head and stay at a distance to avoid stomping or slamming damage.

Ogre’s moveset in Dragon’s Dogma 2

ogre grabbing arisen
Let go of me, you foul beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every move the Ogre can pull on you in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

MovesDescriptionCounter
Feet StompOgre stomps a target with their feet.Dodge backward to stay away from danger.
Single SwingOgre swings an arm in front of it, damaging anyone within range.Dodge backward to stay away from danger.
Swinging DevastationOgre enters a running frenzy and deals damage to everything in its path.Stay away from the Ogre’s reach.
Slime GrabOgre Grabs a female target and coats them in slime.If the one being grabbed is the Arisen, ask for Pawn help to get out of the Ogre’s grasp.
If the one being grabbed is a pawn, deal damage to the Ogre, and they will let go of them.
Back SlamIf someone is on the Ogre’s back for too long, it jumps and lands on its back.Jump off of the Ogre’s back.
Leap Body SlamOgre grabs onto a wall and jumps to the center of the battle arena, dealing damage.When you see the Ogre climb up a wall, look toward where it would land and stay away from that area.

Ogre’s drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are the rewards you can get from defeating an Ogre:

  • Beast-Steak
  • Aged Beast-Steak
  • Ferrystone
  • Wakestone
  • Ogre Spur
  • Blessed Waistcloth
  • Monster Hide
  • Fine Harspud Roborant
  • Wakestone Shard
  • Wyrmslife Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Dragon Scale
  • Gauntleted Petticoat
