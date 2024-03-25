How to beat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

Whether you like it or not, you run into many Ogres in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey.

Recommended Videos

Maybe you’re cruising on an Oxcart to Melve or taking a leisurely walk in Vernworth when an Ogre barges in to ruin your day. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re usually in control of your fate—except when a towering, hairy Ogre crashes the party to turn your day sour. I’ll help you defeat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Ogres Weakness in Dragon’s Dogma 2

On fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ogres are weak to Ice and Fire damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They can also be put to sleep easily, a state in which they take more damage. Their weak spot is their head, so smack them right in the face.

Best strategy to beat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Aim for the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best strategy to defeat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to exploit its attraction to female-looking Arisens and deal as much Fire and Ice-aspected damage as possible on its head.

The best team to bring to a battle against an Ogre is a Fighter or Warrior female tank, a Sorcerer or Mage with Ice or Fire spells, a Thief, and an Archer. This party composition only works if the only female party member is the Fighter or Warrior, who should work as a tank to draw the Ogre’s attention, while the rest of the team focuses on unleashing damage.

Melee units should climb on the Ogre’s back and aim for their head to deal the most damage. Keep an eye on your stamina bar and the Ogre’s back-dropping attack.

Ranged units should aim their spells and arrows at the Ogre’s head and stay at a distance to avoid stomping or slamming damage.

Ogre’s moveset in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Let go of me, you foul beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every move the Ogre can pull on you in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Moves Description Counter Feet Stomp Ogre stomps a target with their feet. Dodge backward to stay away from danger. Single Swing Ogre swings an arm in front of it, damaging anyone within range. Dodge backward to stay away from danger. Swinging Devastation Ogre enters a running frenzy and deals damage to everything in its path. Stay away from the Ogre’s reach. Slime Grab Ogre Grabs a female target and coats them in slime. If the one being grabbed is the Arisen, ask for Pawn help to get out of the Ogre’s grasp.

If the one being grabbed is a pawn, deal damage to the Ogre, and they will let go of them. Back Slam If someone is on the Ogre’s back for too long, it jumps and lands on its back. Jump off of the Ogre’s back. Leap Body Slam Ogre grabs onto a wall and jumps to the center of the battle arena, dealing damage. When you see the Ogre climb up a wall, look toward where it would land and stay away from that area.

Ogre’s drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are the rewards you can get from defeating an Ogre:

Beast-Steak

Aged Beast-Steak

Ferrystone

Wakestone

Ogre Spur

Blessed Waistcloth

Monster Hide

Fine Harspud Roborant

Wakestone Shard

Wyrmslife Crystal

Onyx

Dragon Scale

Gauntleted Petticoat

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more