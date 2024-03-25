How to beat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

Whether you like it or not, you run into many Ogres in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey.
Maybe you’re cruising on an Oxcart to Melve or taking a leisurely walk in Vernworth when an Ogre barges in to ruin your day. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re usually in control of your fate—except when a towering, hairy Ogre crashes the party to turn your day sour. I’ll help you defeat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Ogres Weakness in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ogres are weak to Ice and Fire damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They can also be put to sleep easily, a state in which they take more damage. Their weak spot is their head, so smack them right in the face.
Best strategy to beat Ogres in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The best strategy to defeat an Ogre in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to exploit its attraction to female-looking Arisens and deal as much Fire and Ice-aspected damage as possible on its head.
The best team to bring to a battle against an Ogre is a Fighter or Warrior female tank, a Sorcerer or Mage with Ice or Fire spells, a Thief, and an Archer. This party composition only works if the only female party member is the Fighter or Warrior, who should work as a tank to draw the Ogre’s attention, while the rest of the team focuses on unleashing damage.
- Melee units should climb on the Ogre’s back and aim for their head to deal the most damage. Keep an eye on your stamina bar and the Ogre’s back-dropping attack.
- Ranged units should aim their spells and arrows at the Ogre’s head and stay at a distance to avoid stomping or slamming damage.
Ogre’s moveset in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Here’s every move the Ogre can pull on you in Dragon’s Dogma 2:
|Moves
|Description
|Counter
|Feet Stomp
|Ogre stomps a target with their feet.
|Dodge backward to stay away from danger.
|Single Swing
|Ogre swings an arm in front of it, damaging anyone within range.
|Dodge backward to stay away from danger.
|Swinging Devastation
|Ogre enters a running frenzy and deals damage to everything in its path.
|Stay away from the Ogre’s reach.
|Slime Grab
|Ogre Grabs a female target and coats them in slime.
|If the one being grabbed is the Arisen, ask for Pawn help to get out of the Ogre’s grasp.
If the one being grabbed is a pawn, deal damage to the Ogre, and they will let go of them.
|Back Slam
|If someone is on the Ogre’s back for too long, it jumps and lands on its back.
|Jump off of the Ogre’s back.
|Leap Body Slam
|Ogre grabs onto a wall and jumps to the center of the battle arena, dealing damage.
|When you see the Ogre climb up a wall, look toward where it would land and stay away from that area.
Ogre’s drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Here are the rewards you can get from defeating an Ogre:
- Beast-Steak
- Aged Beast-Steak
- Ferrystone
- Wakestone
- Ogre Spur
- Blessed Waistcloth
- Monster Hide
- Fine Harspud Roborant
- Wakestone Shard
- Wyrmslife Crystal
- Onyx
- Dragon Scale
- Gauntleted Petticoat