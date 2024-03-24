How to get the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of powerful items and Magick that can sway the tide of battle but mistakes happen. If you make a serious blunder, the Eternal Wakestone may save you—and we can tell you where to get it.

Finding the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not a simple task, however, and will require plenty of dedication. In the end though, the work is worth the reward as this item has a very particular use.

Read on to find everything you need to know about the mysterious Eternal Wakestone and how you can add it to your inventory.

What is the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a rare item that is “ensorceled with tremendous Magick”, according to the in-game description. Though it works similarly to normal Wakestones, there is one major difference.

The Eternal Wakestone is used to revive NPCs. If an NPC dies or is killed by you, the stone collects their soul. Using the Eternal Wakestone, any NPCs with their souls inside the stone are instantly resurrected.

Using the Eternal Wakestone means you won’t have to visit the Morgue or Charnel House to revive dead NPCs and also means you won’t have to spend several Wakestones in one go if numerous NPCs have perished.

Where to find the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Good luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obtaining the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not a simple task and requires dedication, problem-solving, and going face-to-face with one of the most recognizable enemies in the entire game.

The Eternal Wakestone is the final reward for completing all of the Sphinx riddles. With all Riddles solved, the Sphinx drops a huge amount of gold and the Key of Sagacity, which opens the sarcophagus guarded by her.

Then it’s just a simple step of picking up the Eternal Wakestone and basking in your glory. However, as you have to complete all Riddles for this reward, any slip-up is costly. If you kill the Sphinx, you may still get the key required, but we can’t confirm this yet.

