Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to restore the dead at a Morgue or Charnel house

Mistakes happen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so you may need to revive an important NPC. Thankfully, you can do this by visiting the Morgue or Charnel House. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of drama and danger, so it’s not uncommon to see helpless NPCs killed by Griffins, Dragons, or other aggressive beasts. But it isn’t necessarily the end of the line, as you can revive them and earn an achievement or trophy for doing so.

If someone died in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and you want them back, we’ll tell you exactly how to restore the dead at the Morgue or Charnel House.

Where to find Morgues & Charnel Houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dead for rights. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Head for the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one Morgue and one Charnel House in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Charnel House is found in Vernworth, while the Morgue is found in Battahl.

You can easily identify either location when looking at the map inside one of these large cities, as there’s a coffin icon marking the location.

In Vernworth, the Charnel House is in the east of the Noble Quarter. In Battahl, the Morgue is in the south of the city directly behind the Vocation Guild.

How to revive the dead at a Morgue or Charnel House in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Back to life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bodies of dead NPCs will be taken to either the Morgue or Charnel House in Dragon’s Dogma 2 after a few days. If you can’t find the body you are looking for, wait a few days or check the other city for the body.

To revive the dead in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need a Wakestone. These are a valuable resource that can save you from death in battle, so make sure the NPC you want to revive is worth giving a second chance at life.

If you need more Wakestone Shards, you can find them in various locations. I found several inside chests in the Morgue and Charnel House, but they don’t respawn and can only be picked up once.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more