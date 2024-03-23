How to get Ice weapons and Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be cruel in the early game. If you wander into the wrong cave, you’ll run into deadly Saurians, who might as well be invincible without some Ice in your arsenal.

Recommended Videos

You and your pawns will set off on grand adventures in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They won’t only talk your ear off during your travels but also provide support during all battles. That being said, there are some encounters, like the ones against Saurians, in which they will just stand there, helplessly saying how you don’t have any way to exploit the enemy’s weakness.

Here’s how to get Ice Affinity (and other sources of Ice damage) in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to deal Ice damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The worst lizards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To inflict Ice damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need either Ice-aspected weapons for characters adept at wielding weapons or Ice Magic for those with magical vocations like Mage or Sorcerer.

Purchasing ice-aspected weapons

An early-game vendor that sells an Ice-aspected weapon is Celeste’s Smithy in Respoint Check Town in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Here, you can get the Almace, an Ice-aspected sword for the Fighter Vocations. Though there are other Ice-aspected weapons, like the Frigid Finger for Mages and Frosted Edges for Thieves, you only get those later in the game.

If you’ve unlocked the Mystic Spearhand vocation, you can get the Rhewynt from Rodrick’s Smithy in Vernsworth for 68000.

If you’ve unlocked the Magick Archer vocation, you can get the Siocadh in Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor for 18800.

No need to frost your weapons like a Thief would with fire to deal Ice-aspected damage. Simply wield one of the weapons that deal Ice damage and let your regular attacks do the freezing for you.

Unlocking Ice magic

Here’s how every magic user can unlock Ice magic in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

As a Mage, you can unlock and equip Ice Boon, an Enchantment, at any Inn for 300 DCP. This enchantment imbues both your and your allies’ weapons with Ice for a duration. You can upgrade this into Ice Affinity later on to extend its duration and increase its damage output.

Sorcerers can unlock Frigor for 450 DCP to summon a massive pillar of ice. While primarily used as a bridge, it can also deal damage to enemies in range.

The Magick Archer can also unlock Hailstone Bolt, an Ice magic attack fire from their bow that deals Ice-aspected damage. This skill can later be upgraded into Arctic Bolt to increase the damage dealt.

Hiring a Mage with Ice Damage

Looking for a new magickal buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If neither you nor your personal pawn can use this type of magic, the best way to deal Ice damage is to hire a pawn that meets the qualifications in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Head to the nearest Riftstone and filter through the pawns by vocations. Select Mage or Sorcerer, since Magick Archerer is reserved for Arisens, and look for one that would have all boons. Usually, pawns over level 12 already have this skill unlocked.

You can also hop on Dragon’s Dogma Central on Discord, where you can find a channel dedicated to pawn sharing with the pawn’s specifics.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more