How to beat a Golem in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s combat is relentless. Whether you’re facing off against an enraged Griffon, taunted by a talking Drake, or, in my case, ambushed by an Ogre, the challenges never end.

If you’re venturing into Battahl, odds are you’ve encountered the imposing clay behemoth lurking in the desert: Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Golem. By now, you’ve likely felt confident enough to take them on, having defended Oxcarts from Griffyns and Trolls and rescued little boys from packs of wolves. Unfortunately, it seems like no matter what you do, this Golem refuses to absorb any of your incoming damage. In this guide, I’ll show you how to defeat Golems in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Golem’s weakness and the best strategy in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s like climbing rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Golems aren’t weak to any particular element, their glowing discs are their soft spot. Here’s how to beat it in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

For Melee classes, like Thief, Warrior, and Mystic Spearhand, climb on the Golem and look for every glowing disc in its clay-made body. When you reach it, stab the disc until it dissolves.

For Ranged classes, like Mages, Sorcerers, and Archers, enter free aim mode and target the glowing discs to deal damage.

Two glowing discs are hard to target: the one on the sole of the Golem’s feet and the one on the Golem’s arm. The Golem lies flat on the ground if you destroy the glowing disc on the leg. Use this opportunity to your advantage and target the glowing disc on the left foot and the right arm.

The best classes for this encounter are Archers, Warriors, Fighters, and Sorcerers. Having a party that includes all four Vocations ensures a smooth victory. Golems are particularly weak to Blunt Damage, so equip your pawns with Longbows, Shortbows, Maces, Archistaves, and Warhammers.

Golem’s moveset in Dragon’s Dogma 2

So that’s where it was. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every move the Golem can pull on you and how you can counter it in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Move Description Counter Grab n’ Squeeze Golem snatches the Arisen or a pawn with a hand before squeezing. Dodge away from danger or hit a glowing disc to temporarily incapacitate the Golem. Line Fire Blast Golem shoots a Fire Blast directly toward a target. Dodge sideways to stay away from danger. Fire Spread Golem unleashes a 180-degree Fire Blast in the vicinity. Dodge backward to stay away from danger. Ground Smash Golem uses its hand to slam a target against the ground. Dodge sideways. Leap Ground Smash Golem jumps from a distance and smashes a target against the ground. Dodge sideways.

Golem’s drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After defeating a Golem in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can get the following rewards:

Godsbeast Scalecoat

Ferrystone

Hunk of Rift Crystal

Ring of Resolution

Electrum

Magick Medal

Gold Ore

Fuligin Ore

Dappled Ore

Whitecobble

Copper Ore

Silver Ore

Copperstone

Southron Iron

Ring of Accrual

Ring of Profusion

Keep in mind that Golems often guard valuable goods, so if you just defeated one, look for the exclamation marker nearby.

