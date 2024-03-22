Dragon’s Dogma 2 rarely tells players where to go and what to do, so you often need to deduce the steps to complete a quest yourself. As a reward for completing the Tolled to Rest side quest, you get the Ancient Battleground Key—but you’re not told where to use it.

Fortunately, we have the answer. Read on to find out how to get and use the Ancient Battleground Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get the Ancient Battleground Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To claim the Ancient Battleground Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to aid Oskar. He’s an NPC whom you meet by the entrance to Ancient Battleground. He asks if you can escort him further into the ruins. Accept the quest, and accompany him deeper into the ruins of the Ancient Battleground. You will come across a few Skeletons, but that’s about it.

The left-hand marker indicates the ruins entrance, while the right-hand marker is the Ancient Battleground, where you’ll find Oskar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a few minutes, you should be done with the errand, and Oskar should reward you with the Ancient Battleground Key. But he doesn’t tell you which door it opens, and it’s tricky to locate it without directions. Fortunately, we managed it.

Where to use the Ancient Battleground Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is one door in the ruins of the Ancient Battleground that’s blocked by rubble. To find it, I suggest you exit the ruins by climbing one of the many ladders and jumping down the wall, and then head to the entrance as if you were to enter the ruins once again. Then, proceed right, and twice left. Once you’re in the main corridor, you should see blocked doors on your left, indicated on the map below.

The doors are hidden behind some wooden debris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can destroy the rubble with your attacks, after which you’ll find a lock. Unlock it with the Ancient Battleground Key. Behind it you’ll find two chests, with one of them containing a powerful weapon for the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

