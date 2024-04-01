Best Portcrystal placement locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has earned quite a reputation for not including an accessible fast-travel system. Love it or hate it, you have to get used to it to enjoy the Arisen’s tale.

Recommended Videos

If walking everywhere doesn’t sound fun, Portcrystals are the way to go in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While the game has already placed one in Vernsworth and one in Harve Village for you, acquiring and placing the remaining six Portcrystals in the world is up to you. Figuring out which villages and towns are worth revisiting isn’t easy, especially in the early game. So, here’s a guide on how to get and the best locations to place all six Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get all six Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fast travel secured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a total of six Portcrystals you can get in Dragon’s Dogma 2 without microtransactions:

Feast of Deception Quest : Speak to Captain Brant after completing the quest to receive a Portcrystal as a reward.

: Speak to Captain Brant after completing the quest to receive a Portcrystal as a reward. Gift of the Bow and A Trial of Archery quests : Complete both quests from elf Glyndwr in Vernworth to obtain a Portcrystal as a reward.

: Complete both quests from elf Glyndwr in Vernworth to obtain a Portcrystal as a reward. Forested Griffin’s Nest : Discover the Forested Griffin‘s Nest in the southern Misty Marshes to acquire a Portcrystal.

: Discover the Forested Griffin‘s Nest in the southern Misty Marshes to acquire a Portcrystal. Riddle of Madness : Solve the riddle from the Sphinx north of the Ancient Battlegrounds to receive a Portcrystal as a reward.

: Solve the riddle from the Sphinx north of the Ancient Battlegrounds to receive a Portcrystal as a reward. Riddle of Conviction: Return this Portcrystal during the Riddle of Conviction for a duplicate.

Return this Portcrystal during the Riddle of Conviction for a duplicate. Purchase from Dragonforged Smith: Buy a Portcrystal from the Dragonforged Smith in the Bay Wayward Shrine for 20 Wyrmslife Crystals.

Where to place Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vermund is full of places of interest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Avoid traveling back and forth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best locations to place your Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Melve

Checkpoint Rest Town

Bakbattahl

Volcanic Islands

Sacred Arbor

The Dragonforged Cave

Melve Portcrystal

Who can forget the town where your journey started? Well, all of us, apparently. I wouldn’t blame you for setting foot on Vernworth and forgetting Melve even existed in the first place.

Melve is, however, the town where you can romance Ulrika and unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation early in the game. To complete the Readvent of Calamity side quest, you must visit Melve every day or so, a task prone to slipping one’s mind unless you can instantly access it with a Ferrystone.

Checkpoint Rest Town

Checkpoint Rest Town would be a forgettable area. After all, no one likes Customs. Still, the Forgery makes Checkpoint Rest Town an area you visit often.

Whether you’re on the cusp of fishing the Spellbound side quest or trying to fool that Bakkbattahli items vendor with counterfeit grimoires to get the Celestial Paean spell for yourself, easy access to Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop with a Portcrystal is a must in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Bakbattahl Rest Town Portcrystal

Even with your journey to Battahl underway, you find yourself frequently shuttling between Bakbattahl and Vernworth. Side quests such as A Veil of Gossamer Clouds and A Case of Sculptor’s Block often require actions in Bakbattahl followed by reporting back to characters in Vernworth.

While two Oxcarts and 500 gold might do the trick, teleporting there with a flick of a blue glowing stone beats boarding separate carriages, especially with the looming threat of Ogres and Minotaurs.

Volcanic Islands Camp Portcrystal

The Volcanic Islands are a sight to behold in Dragon’s Dogma 2. That said, after making the umpteenth trip from Bakbattahl to the Volcanic Islands just to wrap up A Candle in the Storm, you might feel like slamming the game shut for good.

The Volcanic Islands are also where you can find the Magick Archer Maister and the restorative Hot Springs, so visiting it is a must.

The Sacred Arbor Portcrystal

Not much happens in The Sacred Arbor once you finish Glyndwr‘s side quests.

Still, there are a few places of interest northwest of the map that you could have trouble completing unless you place a Portcrystal somewhere for easy access in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Ancient Battleground and the Misty Marshes are just a few.

The Dragonforged Cave Portcrystal

During the Flickering Shadows quest, you meet The Dragonforged, an Arisen who resides in the Bay Wayside Shrine and offers a few items for sale. Instead of regular gold, he trades in Wyrmslife Crystals, an item you won’t get a lot of until the endgame.

It’s impossible not to return to the Dragonforged to get endgame armor, so keeping a Portcrystal near him is a must.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more