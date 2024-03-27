Dragon’s Dogma 2: A Candle in the Storm quest guide

Keeping NPCs alive has never been as hard as in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and sadly, you can’t revive them all with Wakestones at the morgue.

After all your efforts to safeguard Empress Nadinia during her morning prayers, Dragon’s Dogma 2 once again jeopardizes her life in A Candle in the Storm. Menella remains vigilant about the empress’s safety and proposes additional measures to guarantee it. Simply imprisoning the would-be assassin won’t suffice; we must also hunt down the individual who hired him to restore the empress’s security.

This quest would typically be a straightforward messenger task, but the catch is that Menella is located in a completely separate area, requiring you to shuttle back and forth between locations in Battahl. your decisions at the quest’s conclusion hold the power to shape the destinies of pivotal characters in the storyline. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete A Candle in the Storm in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find Menella after Shadow Prayers in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

A long trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports About to take a bath. Screenshot by Dot Esports Long time, no see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After Shadowed Prayers, you can find Menella in the Battahli Knights Garrison on the Agamen Volcanic Island. She’s accompanied by a guard near the Worker’s Dormitory Inn.

If you haven’t reached this area yet, leave Bakbatttahl through the east gateway and head south along the path. Continue south until you reach Drabnir’s Grotto, an area teeming with treasures and adversaries that you should thoroughly explore before locating its exit.

Once you exit Drabnir’s Grotto, you arrive at Agamen Volcanic Island. Head northeast and perhaps lend a hand to the Magick Archer Master‘s husband to gain her gratitude. Soon, you reach the Battahli Knights Garrison. Look for Menella near the northwest exit to start the quest A Candle in the Storm.

I strongly suggest you place a Portcrystal in this location since you must shuttle back and forth between Bakbattahl for this quest and the Mystic Spearhand unlock quest as well.

After a chat, make your way back to Bakkbatahl to question the Gaoled Brigand. If you can’t make it back to the city through the path north of Battahli Knights Garrison, you can find an extra Ferrystone in a chest next to the locked door.

Should you question or pay 5000 gold to the Gaoled Brigand in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

My hard-earned gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pay 5000 gold to the Gaoled Brigand in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to learn more about the culprit. Others have already interrogated him without success, and he’s unlikely to behave any differently with you.

If you choose to question him, he dismisses you. The only way forward in the A Candle in the Storm quest is to pay up. Persuaded by the coin, he revealed the Coral Snakes, a shady criminal organization, was behind the assassination attempt.

Head back to the Battahli Knights Garrison on Agamen Volcanic Island. If you’d rather avoid the trip, just use a Ferrystone. Don’t worry, Menella will give you one after you speak with her.

How to leak information to the Coral Snakes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Why wasn’t this guy hired to assassinate the Empress? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to the Bakbattahl Gaol and question Ashe, a member of the Coral Snakes. inside their cell. When they ask you a question, answer “The empress is in my custody” to signal you are one of them. This prompts them to set up a meeting with the Empress in Pilgrims’ Path. Again, you have to return with Menella in the Battahli Knights Garrison to share your findings.

Should you support the Empress’ proposal or side with Menella in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

But I just saved you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best outcome in A Candle in the Storm, support the Empress’ proposal in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Though it may seem like a big risk to have the Empress herself involved in this ruse, the Coral Snakes can tell whether you are using a decoy or not, which automatically fails this quest.

If you side with Menella and have the lookalike at the meeting with the Coral Snakes, A Candle in the Storm fails and you can’t uncover the truth behind their assassination intention.

If you support the Empress’ proposal, the Coral Snakes ask you to “kill Nadinia.” Just unsheathe your weapon and swing or fire it at her. This is enough for the Coral Snakes to reveal their true intentions.

