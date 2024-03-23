Dragon’s Dogma 2: Is there a Bakbattahl Portcrystal?

Fast travel is restricted in Dragon’s Dogma 2 but you can return quickly to a location using a Portcrystal. Bakbattahl is the capital city of Battahl, the second region you visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and serves as the environment for huge parts of the main story and the endgame content, so you will return to the city regularly.

Rather than setting out on foot or taking an Oxcart for every trip, you may want to use a Portcrystal, and we’re here to let you know if that’s possible.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a Bakbattahl Portcrystal?

Bizarrely, there is no Portcrystal to unlock in Bakbattahl despite the size of this large city in Dragon’s Dogma 2—but there is a way to make your own and earn quick access to the capital city of Battahl.

As Bakbattahl is not one of the locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that comes with a static Portcrystal, you will have to place yours. While they are a rare resource, Captain Brandt gave you a Portcrystal before you departed for Battahl.

I highly recommend saving the Portcrystal you were given by Captain Brandt and placing it in Bakbattahl, as you will regularly need to return to this area in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

You can choose any precise location in Bakbattahl to place your Portcrystal, though I recommend placing it outside the Inn or your house if you have purchased the Dwelling for sale in the city.

Additional Portcrystals are purchased using Wyrmslife Crystals at the Bay Wayside Shrine, though you can pay real money for DLC to be given a Portcrystal if you want to speed up the process.

