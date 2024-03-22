All Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC and prices

Dragon’s Dogma 2 released on March 22, and even though you might already have the base game, there’s a ton of DLC you can buy.

The DLC ranges in price from $0.99 to $4.99. You can purchase custom sounds, fast travel items, camping kits, and even Rift Crystals, which you need to hire and manage Pawns. Here are all Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLCs and their prices.

List of all Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLCs and their prices

Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLCs cost between $0.99 and $4.99. The most expensive DLC (for now) nets you 2500 Rift Crystals. Here’s the list of all currently available DLCs.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: 2500 Rift Crystals – Points to spend beyond the Beyond the Rift

Price: $4.99

What you get: 2500 Rift Crystals

Dragon’s Dogma 2: 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to spend beyond the Beyond the Rift

Price: $2.99

What you get: 1500 Rift Crystals

Dragon’s Dogma 2: 500 Rift Crystals – Points to spend beyond the Beyond the Rift

Price: $0.99

What you get: 500 Rift Crystals

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life

Price: $0.99

What you get: One Wakestone (used to resurrect the dead)

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker

Price: $2.99

What you get: One Portcrystal (used to set your destination and then teleport to it)

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Art of Metamorphosis – Character

Price: $1.99

What you get: One additional customization of the Arisen or Pawn

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from Gaol

Price: $0.99

What you get: One key to escape the Gaol (breaks after single use)

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Price: $1.99

What you get: One item that can change your Pawn’s inclination (random)

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Harpysnake Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Price: $0.99

What you get: Three Harpysnare Smoke Beacons that lure Harpies

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Price: $1.99

What you get: One pendant

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dragon’s Dogma Music and Sound Collection – Custom Sounds

Price: $2.99

What you get: Additional in-game music

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear

Price: $2.99

What you get: One camping kit

