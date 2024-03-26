Dragon’s Dogma 2: Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge quest guide

Much of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s main quest revolves around deposing an impostor king and claiming your own place on his throne, and the side quest Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge is an optional, yet important step on that mission.

While its objective is simple—reforge a sword that might serve as your symbol of office—the execution is anything but. Like most quests in this game, the instructions are vague and fulfilling them can be painful if approached wrong, but once you know what to do and where to go, things become relatively straightforward.

How to reforge the Regalia Sword

At long last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge follows on from the events of Dulled Steel, Cold Forge, which sees you tasked with reforging the ancient Regalia Sword to lend legitimacy to your claim as Sovran. In that earlier quest, you identified the Dwarven blacksmith Brokkr in Bakbattahl as likely having the skills necessary to do the job. After a bit of coal-gathering, the sword was left with his apprentice Sara, and the tale was concluded… or so you may have thought.

Returning to the forge a few days after the events of the previous quest will begin Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge and reveal that Sara hasn’t made any progress whatsoever. After Brokkr tells her of a smithing artifact called a Blazehammer hidden away on the volcanic island to the south, Sara sets off in short order. Her concerned mentor asks you to check in on her, and thus begins a grand adventure to the southernmost region of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s world.

Sara and the Blazehammer

You’ll find Sara and the hammer tucked away here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sara has set up shop to work on the hammer in the Mountain Base Cave, near the entrance to the volcanic island. If it’s your first time venturing this far south from Bakbattahl, you’ll have to contend with Drabnir’s Grotto, which serves as the entrance to this deceptively picturesque region. That in itself is an ordeal, but there’s fortunately a campsite right outside the exit for you to replenish the health you’ve almost certainly lost.

Now that you’re on the island, all you need to do is head to the Mountain Base Cave, which is a short jaunt from the Grotto exit. Simply follow the linear path the game presents from here, but make sure to kill every single enemy in your way—yes, even the supremely annoying Magma Oozes. It may be a pain, but it’s all but necessary for a later stage of the quest.

Return to Bakbattahl

Forged in flame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you’ll find Sara in the deepest part of the cave, having discovered and superheated the Blazehammer necessary for fixing the sword. Your next task is escorting her back out of the cave, albeit with a twist—the Blazehammer is rapidly cooling, and needs to be delivered to a forge setup at the mouth of the cave before its heat dissipates. This part is essentially just retracing your steps as quickly as possible with Sara in tow. Don’t worry, you’ll get as many chances as you want—unless Sara dies en route. This happened to me during my playthrough, and forced me to expend a Wakestone to keep her going.

This is why you should completely clear the cave prior to speaking to Sara. It’s all too easy for her to get stunlocked by an Ooze and killed in seconds, and you’ll have a far better time simply strolling through an empty cave. Once you take her to the entrance, she’ll bid you farewell and return to the forge in Bakbattahl, where you then need to meet her to pick up the finished sword.

Regalia for Roman

You wouldn’t believe what I had to go through to get here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, all that’s left is to return to Vernworth Palace and present the finished Regalia Sword to Roman, the guard who asked you to restore it in the first place. He’ll reclaim it and offer you 35,000 gold for your trouble, which honestly seems like a pittance given how long and involved this quest chain is. Here’s hoping no one asks you to fix their old junk ever again.

Unfortunately, you don’t get to actually wield the Regalia Sword yourself, which feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. At the very least, it’s a nice story to tell around the campfire.

