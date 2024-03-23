Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find and exit Drabnir’s Grotto in DD2

Drabnir’s Grotto is an essential area in Dragon’s Dogma 2, located south of Bakbattahl, that you need to visit if you’re aiming to unlock the Magick Archer Vocation. Reaching it is challenging, though, and exiting from the correct path is even more difficult. Here’s how to pull it off.

Drabnir’s Grotto location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head south of Bakbattahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can locate Drabnir’s Grotto in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by heading south from Bakbattahl, taking the road from the town’s west exit. Using the south exit through the Spellseal Door won’t lead you there.

Once you exit, continue heading south, no matter which side of the road you’re on, and be careful not to venture further west, as that will take you to a different place. I suggest sticking to the road heading south, and you’ll eventually reach your destination. Place waypoints on the map as needed.

Make sure your inventory is stocked with plenty of healing items and even Wakestones if you’re concerned. The journey to Drabnir’s Grotto is lengthy, and you’ll encounter several bosses and tough monsters along the way. Try not to engage in every battle, or your party might get too tired before you can find a campfire to rest. Luckily for eager adventurers, there’s a campfire right before the entrance to Drabnir’s Grotto, allowing you to enter fully refreshed.

How to find the exit of Drabnir’s Grotto

Follow the path in red. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

To leave Drabnir’s Grotto the correct way, you need to be cautious to avoid the steep drops inside. There are lots of Goblins and other monsters, so come prepared, though there are no bosses.

Starting from the entrance, go straight until you see a huge hole in the ground. You can either follow the edge and walk down a ramp or carefully climb down the hole. Then, you’ll see an opening with wooden supports going downward; take this route and continue straight down any staircases you come across.

After making a right turn following the second set of stairs, you’ll come to a fork. Turn left; turning right will also get you to the same place but with a longer detour. Stay close to the right wall to avoid falls. You’ll reach a spot where you need to jump onto a pillar, then leap to the other side of the cave. Make the jump, and if you fall, try climbing the wall or walk back to the fork to try again.

Once past this section, you’ll see a drop ahead and a path to your right. You need to go down, but the right path lets you descend safely without fall damage. Continue straight into an open area, deal with the monsters, and turn right.

You’ll then enter a hallway similar to the entrance’s. Just go straight, and you’ll exit Drabnir’s Grotto. After a short walk, you’ll meet the dwarf Gautstafr. Talking to him begins the quest to unlock the Magick Archer vocation.

