Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dulled Steel, Cold Forge Quest Walkthrough

Dulled Steel, Cold Forge is an optional sidequest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that starts randomly. Like most quests, it asks you to repair an ancient sword in return for a few usual rewards, but honestly, I was half-hoping to keep the sword myself.

Like most quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, when you open the quest screen after accepting it, it tells you nothing about what to do or where to go. So, let’s get you on the right track.

How to start Dulled Steel, Cold Forge

When you head into Vernworth Castle after the Seat of the Sovran main quest, you may be stopped randomly by a guard who needs to talk to you.

He pulls you away, gives you a key item, a regalia sword, and asks you to repair it for him.

Completing the quest rewards you with 2,800 XP and 12,000 Gold, but nothing else. It’s a mid-tier quest at best, but if you want to complete everything, here is what you need to do.

Dulled Steel, Cold Forge step-by-step quest walkthrough

Starting small. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, staying in Vernworth, head to the Merchant Quarter and talk to the NPC behind the weapon shop, Roderick’s Smithy. You can deliver the sword to him.

After a bit of dialogue, he tells you there is nothing he can do but instead tells you about a dwarf who lives in Bakbattahl. To get there, you need to get the Border Permit by completing some of the main quests to get through the gate. Otherwise, you won’t be able to cross the border.

Moving on up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you eventually arrive at Bakbattahl, head southwest towards Brokkr’s Smithy.

You meet a dwarf in the back who asks to look at the sword but isn’t willing to repair it. He then leaves for the nearby bar. As you try to leave yourself, his assistant stops you and gives you a task to gather Glimmercoal.

Glimmer time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the main quest’s golden marker southwest of Bakbattahl until you encounter a cave filled with Slimes and Goblins. Enter the cave and clear out the enemies, ideally with your Lantern off, as the Glimmercoal deposits glow in the dark and make finding them much more straightforward.

Once you have 15 of them, return to the Smithy in Bakbattahl and hand over the ore to the assistant. She asks if you want her to repair the sword, so click yes. Then, return to the guard in Vernworth Castle to complete the quest.

