Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Gift of the Bow quest in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is packed with side quests like the Gift of the Bow that aren’t marked on your map, and you can easily miss them if you don’t explore the towns and talk to NPCs.

This quest is quite simple and easy to complete, and it focuses on improving your skills with bows. For the Gift of the Bow quest, you have to change your Vocation to Archer. Here’s how to complete the Gift of the Bow quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start the Gift of the Bow quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Glyndwr is in front of Roderick’s Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Gift of the Bow quest starts with Glyndwr in Vernworth. You have to speak to Glyndwr in the Merchant Quarter, outside the weaponsmith’s shop. Glyndwr is a male NPC with long silver hair and a bow.

How to complete the Gift of the Bow quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You first have to turn in a bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to completing the Gift of the Bow quest is to get Glyndwr a bow. Any bow will work just fine. I already had one bow in my inventory and I turned in that one. If you don’t have one, buy it from Roderick, just behind Glyndwr. When you get the bow, go back to Glyndwr and turn it in.

You then have to travel north. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Glyndwr will then ask you to meet him at the ruins north of Trevo Mine to practice. This is in the northwest of the map, near the Mountain Pass. It’s important that you change your Vocation to Archer before heading out. You can change your Vocation when you talk to Klaus in Vocation Guild. Remember, you need Discipline Points to change your Vocation.

Once that’s out of the way, head outside and move north to reach the ruins. When you cross river to the north, you’re near your destination and all you need to do is keep an eye out on your minimap because it will be marked with a golden square.

When you arrive, you have one task—shoot the hanging targets with your bow. It’s as simple as that.

Rewards for completing the Gift of the Bow quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you complete the quest, you’ll get the following rewards:

8,500 gold

Ring of Proximity

