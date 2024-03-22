Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to earn and spend Discipline Points

If you want to make your characters’ skills stronger in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to spend Discipline Points at the right location. This means leveling up often isn’t enough to unleash your full potential, and you need to stop by a Vocation Guild. Here’s how to do it.

How to upgrade skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 using Discipline Points

Look for this symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enhance your characters’ skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to gather Discipline Points (Dcp) and spend them at a Vocation Guild. Initially, you can upgrade skills at an inn by talking to the innkeeper, but later, you’ll need to visit a Vocation Guild. Look for a shield icon with two swords on the map, which you can see by opening the town’s detailed map from the larger world map. Every major town, like Vernworth and Battahl, has one. Vernworth’s, for instance, is right next to Vernworth inn‘s back entrance.

At the Vocation Guild, talk to the person in charge and select Acquire/Equip Skills. This opens a menu where you can switch between your Arisen and Main Pawn to purchase or upgrade Weapon Skills, Core Skills, or Augments.

Weapon Skills depend on your Vocation, and you can equip up to four at a time. Although these skills don’t level up, you can buy improved versions that replace the older ones.

Core Skills are always active and enhance standard or Weapon Skills, sometimes requiring certain conditions to trigger in battle.

Augments offer passive bonuses. You can equip Augments from your own Vocation or other Vocations by buying ranks in them, allowing a mix of Augments across Vocations.

It’s impossible to upgrade the skills of Support Pawns, which are the ones you hire from the Rift. That’s because they aren’t yours and are instead tied to their owner. If you want a stronger Pawn, you’ll have to dismiss your current one and hire a better one from a Riftstone.

How to increase your Discipline Points (Dcp)

You get Discipline Points (Dcp) from killing enemies. So, the more fights you get into while exploring the map, the more Dcp you’ll earn and the stronger your characters will become. There’s currently no special way to boost or farm Dcp, so your best bet is to pick any fight you can and explore the world as much as possible.

