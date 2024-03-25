How to beat a Minotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards

A Minotaur massacre is on the cards. We’re not going to let this rampaging beast give you, or any of your Pawns, any bother in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

When I’m not traversing Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s vast expanse completing all the quests and finding Seeker’s Tokens, I’m bumping into seriously big bosses. Combat is frenetic at the best of times, but the calamity caused by a Cyclops or the mayhem a Minotaur will wreak on everything is unparalleled.

In this guide, we’re concentrating on the latter, as Minotaurs pop up in DD2 from time to time—especially while you’re trying to complete The Nameless Village quest.

Minotaur weakness in Dragon’s Dogma 2

I’ve killed two so far. If I can do it, you can too! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main weaknesses of the Minotaur are its legs, its over-eagerness to charge at you, and Fire damage.

The Minotaur’s legs should be the focal point of your attacks throughout the fight. After all, its mobility is what makes it so fast and devastating. Deal enough damage to its lower limbs and eventually the Minotaur will fall, allowing you to unleash unblockable hell all over its body.

Another thing to note is that if the Minotaur does charge you, there’s a small window of opportunity to move out of the way—made much easier with the Thief’s dodge and Fighter’s Hindsight Slash skill. Whichever way you do it, if you can get away in time, the Minotaur will barrel head-first into any wall or obstacle in its way.

Finally, the Minotaur is weak to Fire, so use Magick or a consumable spell or attack to set the Minotaur ablaze. The earlier you do it, the shorter the battle will be.

Best Minotaur strategy in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Like any boss fight in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ensure you have a full party: Yourself and three Pawns should be geared up and raring to go. For this strategy, I favor the Archer Vocation, but you can still use this advice in accordance with your own Vocation.

The Minotaur has a lot of health, so first and foremost, you should set it on fire so it starts losing health. The most obvious way to do this is to make the target Tarred, which I did with Tarring Arrows, and have a Mage use Flagration or an upgraded High Flagration spell. It shoots a stream of fire, so let a Mage Pawn attempt to set the beast ablaze, or do it yourself if you’re a Mage.

I personally kept my distance from the Minotaur—easier as an Archer, granted—and unleashed a barrage of arrows at its legs. Manifold Shot and Torrent Shot are invaluable skills to inflict pain quickly, and you can also administer big, one-off chunks of damage using Special Arrows like Explosive Arrows and Blighting Arrows.

You should be able to make the Minotaur fall if you fixate on its legs for damage. When it does, take the opportunity to get in close and unload on the creature. It’s a free chance to keep it on fire and use your most deadly attacks.

Should you choose a more melee-focused route with the Minotaur, in classic Souls fashion, stick close to its legs, hack away at them, and keep circling so it doesn’t have a straight line to make a beeline for you. Most importantly, do not climb the Minotaur unless it’s fallen over. It will easily fling you halfway to kingdom come if you do, but if it does fall, climb on its prone body and strike the head.

Minotaur rewards and drops in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Minotaurs I defeated in DD2 dropped the same items: Hunter’s Bow, Plumed Cap, and Minotaur Horns.

That doesn’t mean this is everything you can get for killing one. though, so keep butchering them, and there could be extra goodies just waiting for you. It’s worth mentioning that if you happen to come across the rarer and tougher Goreminotaurs, you can get the highly sought-after Blackened Horns resource too.

A Minotaur is one thing, but we have plenty of other handy tips and tidbits that will help you bring down a Chimera, Ogre, Griffin, and Golem.

